The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with South Carolina Lowcountry

End

-- The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the South Carolina Lowcountry SCORE chapter, will host the first THRIVE Lowcountry Women's Conference on Friday, Sept. 29. The conference will feature a series of thought-provoking keynote speakers and five breakout sessions that will cover 20 topics.Among the speakers, Cynthia Wright, with Carriage Trade Public Relations® Inc. and Cecilia Russo Marketing; who also serves as the president of the Savannah Jaycees, a civic organization that inspires leadership growth through community involvement, will discuss "How to Manage Your Business' Reputation Using Social Media.""I am thrilled that this type of event is coming to the Lowcountry,"said Wright. "This is an area full of successful and passionate women, and it's the perfect day for us all to unite, share ideas and be inspired by one another. And speaking about social media is nothing new for me, as we use it to help our clients every day at Carriage Trade PR."Other breakout sessions will cover topics such as finance, branding and networking. Niki Scott, executive vice president at Suntrust Mortgage, Inc, Heather Srulevich, the chief financial officer of South Carolina's Blue Cross Blue Shield, Diana Morrison, owner of Advertising Specialty Services and Elizabeth Skenes Millen, founder, owner and publisher of Pink and Paisley Magazines will be among the keynote speakers.The event will take place at the Sonesta Resort on Hilton Head Island. A welcome reception is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 8:30 p.m., and the conference will be held on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be a special room rate at $159 per night for Sonesta guests who attend THRIVE and use the discount code 0928WOMEN.Registration for the event is $99, but those who sign up before Sept. 1 receive $10 off.For more information, please visit http://www.hiltonheadchamber.org/ chamber-events/ thrive-lo... To register, please visit https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/ register/eventReg? ... CONTACTLaurie BrownProgram Coordinator and Co-Creator(843) 415-8230laurie@auntlauries.com