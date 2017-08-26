 
News By Tag
* Solar Energy
* Green Energy
* Sustainable
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
August 2017
313029282726

America Green Solar Applauds Sustainable Cities

Many major cities are committing to sustainable practices, including switching to solar energy. America Green Solar is passionate about solar sustainable practices and assisting Americans in going green.
 
 
America Green Solar
America Green Solar
NEW YORK - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- America Green Solar Applauds Sustainable Cities

Major cities are committing to sustainable energy at rapid rates! Orlando recently became the 40th city in the Unites States to commit to 100% clean and sustainable energy by 2050. Orlando joins Chicago, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and many other major American cities in the movement toward 100% sustainable energy.

This change is made possible largely because solar energy is an extremely efficient option. Almost 80% of major cities would need less than 10% of their land surface converted to solar panels! The switch to solar energy is an efficient and effective sustainable energy option for many major cities.

While these cities are making great progress toward minimizing their footprint, climate change remains a pressing issue.   America Green Solar is passionate about solar sustainable practices and assisting Americans in going green. AGS is committed to reducing gas emissions, saving trees, and making communities greener while saving money at the same time!

For more information on going solar, please contact AGS at info@americagreensolar.com

AmericaGreenSolar.Com

Contact
America Green Solar
***@americagreensolar.com
End
Source:americagreensolar.com
Email:***@americagreensolar.com Email Verified
Tags:Solar Energy, Green Energy, Sustainable
Industry:Energy
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
America Green Solar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share