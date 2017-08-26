News By Tag
America Green Solar Applauds Sustainable Cities
Many major cities are committing to sustainable practices, including switching to solar energy. America Green Solar is passionate about solar sustainable practices and assisting Americans in going green.
Major cities are committing to sustainable energy at rapid rates! Orlando recently became the 40th city in the Unites States to commit to 100% clean and sustainable energy by 2050. Orlando joins Chicago, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and many other major American cities in the movement toward 100% sustainable energy.
This change is made possible largely because solar energy is an extremely efficient option. Almost 80% of major cities would need less than 10% of their land surface converted to solar panels! The switch to solar energy is an efficient and effective sustainable energy option for many major cities.
While these cities are making great progress toward minimizing their footprint, climate change remains a pressing issue. America Green Solar is passionate about solar sustainable practices and assisting Americans in going green. AGS is committed to reducing gas emissions, saving trees, and making communities greener while saving money at the same time!
For more information on going solar, please contact AGS at info@americagreensolar.com
