Lightning has Struck - Louisiana's first PTFE/Xylan/Teflon coating line for fasteners has arrived

-- Lightning Bolt & Supply, Inc. has announced the completion of the latest capital investment. These enhancements include a significant increase in their manufacturing capabilities including additional threading, bending, tapping machines, and PTFE/Xylan®/Teflon®line designed for fasteners. Commonly used in the oil & gas/off-shore industry, PTFE coated fasteners are often referred to by their trade names, Xylan® or Teflon®. These coatings come in a variety of colors, have a very low coefficient of friction, and offer outstanding resistance to corrosion."When you service critical industries such as Oil & Gas, Petro-Chem, & Power-Gen, they often have urgent needs… and when they needhey simply don't always have the time to wait" said Sharon Valverde, Lightning Bolt's President. "Secondary services that custom coatorcan often take days… In fact, we are the only company in the state that have these capabilities."This is "Just in time for the up-coming turn-around season", exclaimed Randy Rose, Lightning Bolt's Sales Manager. By coupling new manufacturing with additional new in-house testing capabilities, such as PMI (Positive Material Identification)and film thickness/adhesion testing, Lightning Bolt & Supply, Inc. is uniquely positioned to meet critical industrial fastener needs 24/7.At nearly 100,000 sqft, Lightning Bolt & Supply's Baton Rouge headquarter has become recognized throughout North America for having one of the most complete and diverse inventories of fasteners and fittings in the industry. "Our fulfillment rates regularly exceed 99.99%, which eliminates backorders" said Amanda Bailey, ISO Quality Manager. "When your warehouses stock 150,000+ unique items, hitting these fulfillment rates are easy."Lightning Bolt & Supply Inc's commitment to their customers hasn't gone unrecognized. They have been recently awarded "Corporate Supplier of the Year" by WBENC. In addition, their unique and innovative approach to business has granted them several "Most Innovative Business" awards. "Here's a sneak peek…We will officially announce in a few weeks is our patent pending "Touch-Print / Touch-Q" technology" said VP Corporate Sales Wesley Valverde. "This technology will allow barcode labels to be printed by simply touching a digital catalog…. Literally anyone, regardless of product knowledge, can now print a barcode label". This technology was designed to be coupled with their smartphone appwhich allows replenishment orders to be easily fulfilled.Many in the industrial market understand fasteners such as ASTM, ands are common. However, Lightning Bolt has shown a commitment to their customers by broadening their range past common inch/metric fasteners, and into many specialty alloys such as Monel, Inconel, Stainless, Nitronic, Alloy 20, and. Their offices can be reached at 1-888-390-BOLT (2658) or Sales@LightningBoltAndSupply.com More about PTFE/Xylan fasteners can be found at:http://lightningboltandsupply.com/ptfe/b7-studs-teflon-blue.html