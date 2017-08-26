News By Tag
Lightning has Struck - Louisiana's first PTFE/Xylan/Teflon coating line for fasteners has arrived
Lightning Bolt, a Louisiana fastener manufacturer, increases manufacturing capabilities and adds the state's first Xylan fastener coating line in order to better serve Oil & Gas - Offshore Industries.
"When you service critical industries such as Oil & Gas, Petro-Chem, & Power-Gen, they often have urgent needs… and when they need PTFE coated bolts, they simply don't always have the time to wait" said Sharon Valverde, Lightning Bolt's President. "Secondary services that custom coat Xylan nuts, PTFE Cap screws, or Teflon Studs can often take days… In fact, we are the only company in the state that have these capabilities."
This is "Just in time for the up-coming turn-around season", exclaimed Randy Rose, Lightning Bolt's Sales Manager. By coupling new manufacturing with additional new in-house testing capabilities, such as PMI (Positive Material Identification)
At nearly 100,000 sqft, Lightning Bolt & Supply's Baton Rouge headquarter has become recognized throughout North America for having one of the most complete and diverse inventories of fasteners and fittings in the industry. "Our fulfillment rates regularly exceed 99.99%, which eliminates backorders" said Amanda Bailey, ISO Quality Manager. "When your warehouses stock 150,000+ unique items, hitting these fulfillment rates are easy."
Lightning Bolt & Supply Inc's commitment to their customers hasn't gone unrecognized. They have been recently awarded "Corporate Supplier of the Year" by WBENC. In addition, their unique and innovative approach to business has granted them several "Most Innovative Business" awards. "Here's a sneak peek…We will officially announce in a few weeks is our patent pending "Touch-Print / Touch-Q" technology" said VP Corporate Sales Wesley Valverde. "This technology will allow barcode labels to be printed by simply touching a digital catalog…. Literally anyone, regardless of product knowledge, can now print a barcode label". This technology was designed to be coupled with their smartphone app VMI-Bolt Bins which allows replenishment orders to be easily fulfilled.
Many in the industrial market understand fasteners such as ASTM A193 B7 studs, B8 studs, and B8M studs are common. However, Lightning Bolt has shown a commitment to their customers by broadening their range past common inch/metric fasteners, and into many specialty alloys such as Monel, Inconel, Stainless, Nitronic, Alloy 20, and Hastelloy fasteners. Their offices can be reached at 1-888-390-BOLT (2658) or Sales@LightningBoltAndSupply.com
