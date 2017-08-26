News By Tag
Jacksonville and Orange Park Surgery Center Implement CT-free Robotic-Assisted Orthope
Less pain and swelling postoperatively than traditional total joint replacement methods
"The Navio robotic system gives us the ability to see the patient's anatomy and understand our implant plan is correct, with great accuracy - all before we ever cut the bone," said Jeffrey Burnette, MD., an orthopedic surgeon with Orange Park Surgery Center. "The robot then helps us execute that plan perfectly."
With no pre-operative CT-scan required, NAVIO patients receive the benefits of robotic assistance without additional time spent for pre-operative procedures. Instead, the surgeon collects anatomical data during the procedure to build a 3D model of the patient's knee. This information helps the surgeon place the implant and balance the knee's ligaments for optimal alignment and a well-balanced knee.
"The Navio assisted partial knee replacement allows us to perform a more accurate, patient specific, limited invasive outpatient surgery to improve outcome, decrease recovery, time and pain, and improve function for patients," said Dr. Michael Adams with Jacksonville Surgery Center.
To learn more about who may benefit from a NAVIO knee surgical procedure, call Katie Anderson at (904) 281-0021 or Alisa Fischer-Hurst at (904) 272-2550.
About Jacksonville Surgery Center and Orange Park Surgery Center
Jacksonville and Orange Park Surgery Centers are dedicated to providing high quality, cost effective outpatient surgery in a friendly, patient oriented environment. The centers offer a choice for surgeons and patients seeking convenience coupled with state-of-the-
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew is a global medical technology business dedicated to helping health care professionals improve people's lives. With leadership positions in Orthopaedic Reconstruction, Advanced Wound Management, Sports Medicine and Trauma & Extremities (http://www.smith-
NAVIO and JOURNEY are trademarks of Smith & Nephew.
Contact
Kelly White
***@cfmedia.net
