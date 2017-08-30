News By Tag
Nakeah Cosmetics of Hollywood starts the Fall off with the launch of Talc-free Crème Founda
Nakeah Cosmetics of Hollywood starts the Fall off with the launch of Beautiful Talc-free Crème Foundation Sticks
Los Angeles CA, 2017 – In a study conducted with women using regular foundations for their everyday use, most said it takes three to five times a day of retouching to avoid skin looking & feeling oily and heavy over time.
What if you can apply your foundation with a beautiful crème stick in the morning and not have to retouch throughout the day?
Unlock the secret of up to 10 hours of no touch-ups for that super fresh & very flawless matte look with the latest breakthrough in makeup foundation with Nakeah Cosmetics of Hollywood. Innovated with the powerful organic, animal cruelty-free, talc-free technology, women can now be very confident all day from morning to evening with a beautiful crème stick foundation that promises zero cakiness, zero dullness, zero overdone appearances and zero meltdowns. The foundation sticks are set to launch on September 2, 2017 and will be debut on the runways at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2017.
WHEN WE LOOK OUR BEST, WE FEEL OUR BEST!
"Women feel most confident right after they have freshly-applied makeup". Makeup that is quick & easy to apply, matches to perfection and feels absolutely amazing on the skin! However, as the day goes on, many share how their skin feels as if it's under attack by heat, humidity and pollution which leads to sweat build-up. This eventually breaks down their foundation. As well, most foundations are loaded with talc which clogs pores (which leads to break outs and skin aging). Foundations are known to feel heavy. As well, talc gives an ashy appearance and does not work well with the camera shared by Beauty Expert Nakeah Fuller, Makeup Artist to the Stars & Founder of Nakeah Cosmetics of Hollywood. With great expertise & uniqueness, this is where Nakeah Cosmetics of Hollywood comes in to offer a must-have organic, talc–free, cruelty-free foundation stick that assures everyone with a fresh look & feel while remaining flawless throughout their day. She believes in helping others to gain & maintain healthy, radiant skin.
Compared to other foundations which often trap in sweat and sebum, leaving the skin oily, causing skin issues over time, Nakeah Cosmetics of Hollywood's organic ingredients battles all issues enabling its absorption power five times better than regular talc based foundations. One's skin is actually able to breath freely even when wearing makeup!
Keep that super fresh skin for up to 10 hours with a wide variety of shades to choose from. These foundation sticks will be available for only $35.00, starting September 2, 2017. For more information about Nakeah Cosmetics of Hollywood, please visit www.nakeahcosmetics.com.
FOR MEDIA INFORMATION CONTACT:
AGO PORTS
DEZON MEDIA
E-mail: ap@dezonmedia.com or press@nakeahcosmetics.com or Call: 1-800-968-7075
