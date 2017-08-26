News By Tag
Traveling to a New America - Taos, New Mexico
Hilgendorf is a filmmaker, speaker, poet, and the author of ten non-fiction books that are opening the way to a new vision of ourselves, a new dream of America, a new religion for the world.
On Sunday, September 10th, he will be reading passages from his book, "A New Myth for America", and holding discussions with the audience about a future vision of America.
"Many people are sensing with apprehension the division and chaos in our country, and, indeed, around the world," Hilgendorf says. "But out of this turmoil, a new America, a new world is being born."
Of his book, "A New Myth for America", one reviewer wrote:
"I do believe a book like 'A New Myth for America' can not only spark an important idalogue in the world, but help us to look at the future with more hope, because we know that all is not lost" - Cyrus Webb, "Conversations Book Club"
The reading from "A New Myth for America" will be held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, September, 10th at SOMOS, 108 Civic Plaza Drive, Taos, New Mexico. The event is free and open to the public.
This year and next, the author is traveling to towns and cities all across America, meeting people and giving talks, under the banner of "Traveling to a New America".
Follow the journey on Facebook at: http://www.facebook.com/
The author's website is at: http://www.jameshilgendorf.org
