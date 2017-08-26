News By Tag
Chicago's Oldest Plumbing Company, Ravinia Offers a Free Sewer Line Inspection
Ravinia Plumbing can provide a thorough inspection of most Sewer Lines for FREE!
Those interested in buying or selling a home could greatly benefit from a sewer inspection. Buyers who do so will not have to worry about needing major sewer repairs in the future. Sellers can avoid backed up sewer lines or water standing in the yard-two things that are bound to turn off potential purchasers.
Anyone planning a major remodeling project should have a sewer inspection performed first. Doing so will help them avoid unnecessary modifications to their building plan-something that could force them to go over budget or delay construction.
Business owners should consider a sewer inspection at least once every three to five years, or more often if they occupy an older structure. Sewer inspections such as those offered by Ravinia Plumbing can let people know when their sewer system is on the brink of failure. This allows people to take action before an issue causes them to shutter their doors.
To schedule an appointment, those in the Highland Park area should contact Ravinia Plumbing at 847-579-5565. Their sewer inspection services are offered free and without obligation to those along the North Shore of Chicago, including the cities of Lake Bluff, Lake Forest, and Lincolnshire. For more information please visit: http://raviniaplumbing.com
