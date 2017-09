Chicago's Oldest Plumbing Company, Ravinia Offers a Free Sewer Line Inspection

Ravinia Plumbing can provide a thorough inspection of most Sewer Lines for FREE!

-- Sewer problems are often difficult to identify until they create a major problem. Tree roots can overtake sewer lines, or old pipes might collapse, causing waste to back up. Problems such as these often create difficult, expensive repairs that can usually be eliminated with a sewer inspection.Those interested in buying or selling a home could greatly benefit from a sewer inspection. Buyers who do so will not have to worry about needing major sewer repairs in the future. Sellers can avoid backed up sewer lines or water standing in the yard-two things that are bound to turn off potential purchasers.Anyone planning a major remodeling project should have a sewer inspection performed first. Doing so will help them avoid unnecessary modifications to their building plan-something that could force them to go over budget or delay construction.Business owners should consider a sewer inspection at least once every three to five years, or more often if they occupy an older structure. Sewer inspections such as those offered by Ravinia Plumbing can let people know when their sewer system is on the brink of failure. This allows people to take action before an issue causes them to shutter their doors.Ravinia Plumbing can provide a thorough inspection of most properties in only an hour or two. Their technicians use state-of-the-art equipment in order to minimize digging. Following the inspection, property owners will receive a report detailing the findings as well as a plan of action for correcting any deficiencies.To schedule an appointment, those in the Highland Park area should contact Ravinia Plumbing at 847-579-5565. Their sewer inspection services are offered free and without obligation to those along the North Shore of Chicago, including the cities of Lake Bluff, Lake Forest, and Lincolnshire. For more information please visit: http://raviniaplumbing.com