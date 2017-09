Local Holland Restaurant Announces Remodel And Rebrand

Beechwood Inn will begin the renovations in 2018

-- Beechwood Inn & Coyote Café, a locally owned restaurant in Holland, formally announces a restaurant rebrand and remodel.In a few short months, a local favorite, Beechwood Inn & Coyote Café will become Beechwood Grill. "We're excited to finally be able to give the restaurant the updates it deserves," shares Russ Shilander, Partner at Beechwood Inn. "We're excited to appeal to a wider audience of guests in Holland after over 40 years of business. It's a step in the right direction and we believe our customers will be excited about the design changes."Beechwood Inn & Coyote Café is located at 380 Douglas Ave. in Holland, Michigan. The remodel is set to begin in January of 2018 right after the holidays. The rebrand will roll out before the remodel begins, with a new logo and a brand new website to accompany it. With the rebrand, the bar area known as Coyote Café will be removed as its own identity and the whole space will become Beechwood Grill. The remodel plans for a new bar and new dining space that will better organize the flow of traffic and allow for the atmosphere to be more cohesive. No new menu items are planned at this time and most menu items are likely to remain. Catering services will also remain the same under the new brand."The remodel is going to be the key to the updates at the restaurant,"shares Shilander. "It's definitely a collaborative effort with local architects, building contractors and interior designers all working together to help bring the restaurant a modern design and atmosphere."Local designer, Sarah Moneybrake, has been hired to head up the overall interior design of the new Beechwood Grill, and Doug Van Dossen, with DVD Builders in Zeeland, will oversee the construction process. Leverage Consulting in Grand Haven has handled the redesign of the new logo and will direct the new marketing efforts. Mock-ups of the new design plans are currently on display at the restaurant.The restaurant will remain open during the construction process and the staff expects only minimal disruption during the transition. "We expect the renovation process to go relatively smooth and will likely only have a few days of limited serving ability at the restaurant,"states General Manager, Shannon Poest. "Our whole service team is very excited about the upcoming changes. Specifically, our bartenders are really looking forward to the new bar. It's going to be very modern with over 15 local Michigan craft beers on tap." Guests of Beechwood can look forward to the new changes to be complete around March of 2018.The business has also made the announcement on their Facebook page with this information about the upcoming rebranding and renovations:Voted "Best Caterer" in the area for over a decade consecutively, Beechwood also has an on-site lower level banquet facility and caterers off-site to large groups up to 10,000 guests in the local area. In addition to their award-winning catering business, Beechwood also owns the popular food truck, Wood Truck BBQ. The truck has a regular serving schedule during the week and also attends festivals and food truck rallies along the Lakeshore during the summer months.ABOUT BEECHWOOD INN & COYOTE CAFÉ: Located at 380 Douglas Ave. In Holland, Beechwood Inn & Coyote Café has been a landmark restaurant and caterer in the greater Holland, Michigan area for over 40 years. Beechwood offers two separate dining atmospheres with their bar & grill, Coyote Café and their family dining room of BWI, offering the same menu. Voted Best Caterer by readers of the Holland Sentinel for over a decade consecutively, Beechwood's Catering Team has served up to 10,000 guests in one day and also offers an on-site Banquet Facility available for weddings, rehearsal dinners, and anniversary and birthday parties. Known in the area for their award-winning Dutch Broasted Chicken, famous Friday Night Fish Fry, and wood-fire grilled steaks; Beechwood Inn also offers convenient take-out service with designated parking. The business also owns the popular food truck, Wood Truck BBQ, which operates from May – November every year. Visit their website at http://www.bwoodinn.com or call (616) 396-2355 for more information.