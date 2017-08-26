News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Holland Restaurant Announces Remodel And Rebrand
In a few short months, a local favorite, Beechwood Inn & Coyote Café will become Beechwood Grill. "We're excited to finally be able to give the restaurant the updates it deserves," shares Russ Shilander, Partner at Beechwood Inn. "We're excited to appeal to a wider audience of guests in Holland after over 40 years of business. It's a step in the right direction and we believe our customers will be excited about the design changes."
Beechwood Inn & Coyote Café is located at 380 Douglas Ave. in Holland, Michigan. The remodel is set to begin in January of 2018 right after the holidays. The rebrand will roll out before the remodel begins, with a new logo and a brand new website to accompany it. With the rebrand, the bar area known as Coyote Café will be removed as its own identity and the whole space will become Beechwood Grill. The remodel plans for a new bar and new dining space that will better organize the flow of traffic and allow for the atmosphere to be more cohesive. No new menu items are planned at this time and most menu items are likely to remain. Catering services will also remain the same under the new brand.
"The remodel is going to be the key to the updates at the restaurant,"
The restaurant will remain open during the construction process and the staff expects only minimal disruption during the transition. "We expect the renovation process to go relatively smooth and will likely only have a few days of limited serving ability at the restaurant,"
The business has also made the announcement on their Facebook page with this information about the upcoming rebranding and renovations:
"For centuries an "Inn" was a place travelers could find lodging, food, and drink. Here at Beechwood Inn, we are no exception. Service, great food, and drinks are our passion, but never the lodging.
For the last four decades, we have perfected grilling at company picnics, weddings, and small family gatherings. Our love of grilling can even be seen on display as you look around the restaurant. Here on our walls, you will see corrugated metal panels on display. These panels are not only "decorative"
Voted "Best Caterer" in the area for over a decade consecutively, Beechwood also has an on-site lower level banquet facility and caterers off-site to large groups up to 10,000 guests in the local area. In addition to their award-winning catering business, Beechwood also owns the popular food truck, Wood Truck BBQ. The truck has a regular serving schedule during the week and also attends festivals and food truck rallies along the Lakeshore during the summer months.
ABOUT BEECHWOOD INN & COYOTE CAFÉ: Located at 380 Douglas Ave. In Holland, Beechwood Inn & Coyote Café has been a landmark restaurant and caterer in the greater Holland, Michigan area for over 40 years. Beechwood offers two separate dining atmospheres with their bar & grill, Coyote Café and their family dining room of BWI, offering the same menu. Voted Best Caterer by readers of the Holland Sentinel for over a decade consecutively, Beechwood's Catering Team has served up to 10,000 guests in one day and also offers an on-site Banquet Facility available for weddings, rehearsal dinners, and anniversary and birthday parties. Known in the area for their award-winning Dutch Broasted Chicken, famous Friday Night Fish Fry, and wood-fire grilled steaks; Beechwood Inn also offers convenient take-out service with designated parking. The business also owns the popular food truck, Wood Truck BBQ, which operates from May – November every year. Visit their website at http://www.bwoodinn.com or call (616) 396-2355 for more information.
Contact
Missy Richeal
***@leverageadvice.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse