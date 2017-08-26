 
News By Tag
* TEDx Wexford
* Ted Talks
* Ireland
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Wexford
  Wexford
  Ireland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
August 2017
313029282726


TEDxWexford Call For Speakers 2017

 
 
TedX
TedX
WEXFORD, Ireland - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- TEDx Wexford are delighted to invite innovative and influential speakers to take to stage at the National Opera House, Wexford on November​ 24th, 2017 to deliver original, unique and engaging ideas around the theme of 'Crossroads'.

As we embrace, resist and shape change in our environment, society, economy and culture it's exciting to reflect upon the new directions and transitions ahead. Differences, decisions, opportunities and challenges will abound. How will science, politics, media, commerce, sports, education, agriculture or the arts respond and evolve?

We hope you'll inspire, surprise and delight our audience with a 'Crossroads' concept or issue that you are passionate about.

The most successful TEDx talks are more than just lectures that deliver facts. They often outline scientific breakthroughs, genius inventions or a revolutionary theory. Yet they can also be simple how-to presentations, human insight stories or perhaps just a reminder of what matters most in life.

An idea is anything that can change how people see the world.

If you have an original and engaging idea or you know someone who would provide our audience with an exceptionally rewarding experience we'd love to hear from you.

To take part in one of the world's most inspiring movements, send us an email outlining your idea, a brief personal profile and a short video showcasing your presentation skills and concept to speakers@tedxwexford.ie .

Application deadline is October 15th, 2017​

Media Contact
Catherine Richard,
Denise Whitmore
087 9150986
speakers@tedxwexford.ie
End
Source:www.TEDxWexford.ie
Email:***@tedxwexford.ie
Tags:TEDx Wexford, Ted Talks, Ireland
Industry:Event
Location:Wexford - Wexford - Ireland
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share