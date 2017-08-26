News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TEDxWexford Call For Speakers 2017
As we embrace, resist and shape change in our environment, society, economy and culture it's exciting to reflect upon the new directions and transitions ahead. Differences, decisions, opportunities and challenges will abound. How will science, politics, media, commerce, sports, education, agriculture or the arts respond and evolve?
We hope you'll inspire, surprise and delight our audience with a 'Crossroads' concept or issue that you are passionate about.
The most successful TEDx talks are more than just lectures that deliver facts. They often outline scientific breakthroughs, genius inventions or a revolutionary theory. Yet they can also be simple how-to presentations, human insight stories or perhaps just a reminder of what matters most in life.
An idea is anything that can change how people see the world.
If you have an original and engaging idea or you know someone who would provide our audience with an exceptionally rewarding experience we'd love to hear from you.
To take part in one of the world's most inspiring movements, send us an email outlining your idea, a brief personal profile and a short video showcasing your presentation skills and concept to speakers@tedxwexford.ie .
Application deadline is October 15th, 2017
Media Contact
Catherine Richard,
Denise Whitmore
087 9150986
speakers@tedxwexford.ie
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse