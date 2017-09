Industrial screener efficiently separates oversized particles from fine chemical and metal powders

Treibacher uses Russell Finex sieving and ultrasonic technologies to achieve consistent product quality

-- Treibacher Industrie AG produce a range of materials featured in nearly all areas throughout the world including car paint, dental fillings, ceramics and detergents. Due to the nature and characteristics of many powders, materials can often clog fine meshes, reducing sieving efficiency and damaging sieving equipment.Russell Finex have been supplying Treibacher with sieving equipment since 1989. When Treibacher decided to invest in the expansion of their Tungsten Carbide production line, Russell Finex was the first choice to supply them with new sieving machines. The Finex Separator™ with the unique Vibrasonic® Deblinding System was selected because the Vibrasonics®could be finely tuned to accommodate the characteristics of particular powders, enabling Treibacher to achieve reliable, repeatable product quality for very fine particle sizes.For more than 80 years Russell Finex has manufactured and supplied filters, sieves and separators to improve product quality, enhance productivity, safeguard worker health, and ensure liquids and powders are contamination-free. Throughout the world, Russell Finex serves a variety of industries with applications including food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, adhesives, plastisols, paint, coatings, metal powders and ceramics.Contact Us to find the filtration solution for your exact needs: http://www.russellfinex.com/ en/contact-russell- finex/