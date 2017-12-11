 
Industry News





Statistical Modeling- Soul of Demand Planning and Forecasting – Workshop October 11-12, 2017

 
 
Chicago Workshop 2017
CHICAGO - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- We are gearing up for our upcoming workshop in Demand Planning and Sales Forecasting – a highly interactive, hands-on tutorial workshop in Chicago.

On October 11th and 12th our instructional team will walk you through the best practices in Demand Planning and Forecasting. We include practical case studies and a Statistical Forecasting Tool to experience "real life" learning! Companies like Amway, Michael Foods, Delonghi, Arthrex, Spectrum Brands, Kraton etc. have already registered their respective planners and senior level managers.

The workshop will cover the following key topics -

• Data Management for Demand Planning & Sales Forecasting
• Demand Modeling
• Promotional Planning & Event Modeling
• Planning by Exception
• Demand Consensus
• Modeling & Model Diagnostics

An additional 10% discount on group registrations of 3 or more. Seats are almost full ! Register Soon!

A detailed agenda of the workshop can be seen at:

http://demandplanning.net/demandplanning_tutorialIL.htm

For any queries, contact at hatimr@demandplanning.net
