News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Statistical Modeling- Soul of Demand Planning and Forecasting – Workshop October 11-12, 2017
On October 11th and 12th our instructional team will walk you through the best practices in Demand Planning and Forecasting. We include practical case studies and a Statistical Forecasting Tool to experience "real life" learning! Companies like Amway, Michael Foods, Delonghi, Arthrex, Spectrum Brands, Kraton etc. have already registered their respective planners and senior level managers.
The workshop will cover the following key topics -
• Data Management for Demand Planning & Sales Forecasting
• Demand Modeling
• Promotional Planning & Event Modeling
• Planning by Exception
• Demand Consensus
• Modeling & Model Diagnostics
An additional 10% discount on group registrations of 3 or more. Seats are almost full ! Register Soon!
A detailed agenda of the workshop can be seen at:
http://demandplanning.net/
For any queries, contact at hatimr@demandplanning.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse