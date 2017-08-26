News By Tag
* Music
* Release
* Popmusic
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
WORLD5 to release new single I Won´t Let You Down
WORLD5 release their brand new single, titled, I Won´t Let You Down, to widespread critical and fan acclaim.
"I Won´t Let You Down" comes hot on the heels of their popular album, "Heartbeat Of The World", which is according to The Roots Music Report among the Top 200 Pop Album releases 2016. Competitors were among others: Adele,Paul Simon, Rihanna, Michael Bublé, to name just a few.
"I Won´t Let You Down" is also the first release with new lead singer Sam Stevens and new bass player Jimmy Olsson .
Listeners will immensely enjoy the eclectic sound and global influences of the 5 musicians:
Sam Stevens - lead vocals, guitars , keyboards (Nottingham, UK), Joe Gavito - guitars, keyboards (Houston, TX, USA), Steffen Goeres - guitars, trumpet (Wellington, New Zealand), Jimmy Olsson - bass (Gothenburgh, Sweden), Raimund Breitfeld - drums, percussion (Gothenburgh, Sweden)
"I Won´t Let You Down" by WORLD5 is available online worldwide Sept 15th., 2017.
The single "I Won´t Let You Down" is distributed globally by Spectra Music Group and is available at iTunes, Amazon and many other outlets for convenient purchase and download.
The band´s third studio album will be released in early 2018.
WORLD5 -
http://www.world5music.com
info@world5music.com
CONTACT
Spectra Music Group
http://www.spectramusicgroup.com
info@spectramusicgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse