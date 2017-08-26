WORLD5 to release new single I Won´t Let You Down

WORLD5 release their brand new single, titled, I Won´t Let You Down, to widespread critical and fan acclaim.

End

--is a seductive & lilting melody with Bond Theme overtones and the powerful vocal of WORLD5´s new lead singer & songwriter Sam Stevens in the spotlight. The track is the first single from their upcoming third LP release."I Won´t Let You Down" comes hot on the heels of their popular album, "Heartbeat Of The World", which is according to The Roots Music Report among the Top 200 Pop Album releases 2016. Competitors were among others: Adele,Paul Simon, Rihanna, Michael Bublé, to name just a few."I Won´t Let You Down" is also the first release with new lead singer Sam Stevens and new bass player Jimmy Olsson .Listeners will immensely enjoy the eclectic sound and global influences of the 5 musicians:Sam Stevens - lead vocals, guitars , keyboards (Nottingham, UK), Joe Gavito - guitars, keyboards (Houston, TX, USA), Steffen Goeres - guitars, trumpet (Wellington, New Zealand), Jimmy Olsson - bass (Gothenburgh, Sweden), Raimund Breitfeld - drums, percussion (Gothenburgh, Sweden)by WORLD5 is available onlineThe single "I Won´t Let You Down" is distributed globally byand is available at iTunes, Amazon and many other outlets for convenient purchase and download.The band´s third studio album will be released in early 2018.WORLD5 -info@world5music.comCONTACTSpectra Music Grouphttp://www.spectramusicgroup.cominfo@spectramusicgroup.com