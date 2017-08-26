 
News By Tag
* Music
* Release
* Popmusic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* North Charleston
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1
August 2017
313029282726


WORLD5 to release new single I Won´t Let You Down

WORLD5 release their brand new single, titled, I Won´t Let You Down, to widespread critical and fan acclaim.
 
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- "I Won´t Let You Down" is a seductive & lilting melody with Bond Theme overtones and the powerful vocal of WORLD5´s new lead singer & songwriter Sam Stevens in the spotlight. The track is the first single from their upcoming third LP release.

"I Won´t Let You Down" comes hot on the heels of their popular album, "Heartbeat Of The World", which is according to The Roots Music Report among the Top 200 Pop Album releases 2016. Competitors were among others: Adele,Paul Simon, Rihanna, Michael Bublé, to name just a few.

"I Won´t Let You Down"  is also the first release with new lead singer Sam Stevens and new bass player Jimmy Olsson .

Listeners will immensely enjoy the eclectic sound and global influences of the 5 musicians:
Sam Stevens - lead vocals, guitars , keyboards (Nottingham, UK), Joe Gavito - guitars, keyboards (Houston, TX, USA), Steffen Goeres - guitars, trumpet (Wellington, New Zealand), Jimmy Olsson - bass (Gothenburgh, Sweden), Raimund Breitfeld - drums, percussion (Gothenburgh, Sweden)

"I Won´t Let You Down"  by WORLD5 is available online worldwide Sept 15th., 2017.
The single "I Won´t Let You Down" is distributed globally by Spectra Music Group and is available at iTunes, Amazon and many other outlets for convenient purchase and download.
The band´s third studio album will be released in early 2018.

WORLD5  -
http://www.world5music.com
info@world5music.com

CONTACT
Spectra Music Group
http://www.spectramusicgroup.com
info@spectramusicgroup.com
End
Source:WORLD5
Email:***@world5music.com Email Verified
Tags:Music, Release, Popmusic
Industry:Music
Location:North Charleston - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Five Points Music LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share