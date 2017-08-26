News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Amanda Almius releases single 'Get Up On the Dancefloor'
Asked to cite some main artistic influences, Amanda Almius mentions Beyonce, Amanda Marshall, and Krewella. Her own style takes some of the qualities and attributes common to these three, but has also a strong emphasis on being danceable, coming as it does from a full-time dance instructor from Gothenburg, Sweden's second-largest city.
"I hope my music brings across a feelgood vibe," writes Almius of her new single, "and that folks want to get up and dance just like I sing in the song."
Amanda Almius goes on to say the message of the track is simply to, "Be happy and enjoy what you´re doing. It´s all good."
Having begun in music at a very early age singing, playing guitar and writing original songs, Almius is a successful and popular DJ when she's not teaching dance.
Amanda Almius's label, Heart Attack Music, says of her, "Apart from also being a full-time dance instructor, she still finds time to write songs and tour the country being one of Sweden´s hottest DJs. You can tell why."
"Get Up On the Dancefloor" was recorded at Gothenburg's famous Tuff Studios, who produced and recorded more than three albums for Ace of Base in the 1990s. "Get Up On the Dancefloor" was also co-written by John Ballard of "It's a Beautiful Life" fame.
Heart Attack notes that this is her first single and hints at an upcoming national tour.
"She´s all ready to hit the road," says a representative of Heart Attack Music.
"Get Up On the Dancefloor" by Amanda Almius is available online worldwide from over 600 quality digital music retailers now.
-S. McCauley
Lead Press Release Writer
www.MondoTunes.com
"Get Up On the Dancefloor" by Amanda Almius –
https://www.amazon.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse