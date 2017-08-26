In 2016 the IRS Audited 1.2 Million Tax Returns

Did you receive notification from the IRS claiming you owe tax? understand what they can do and how you can counter it.

-- The IRS audited 1.2 million tax returns for the fiscal year of 2016 about 71% percent were mail correspondence audits, these resulted in an additional $9.2 billion in taxpayer revenue. If you find yourself being notified that you owe Taxes for money that you may or may not owe. Owing money to the IRS is different than owing the bank or the credit card company as your assets can be levied, income can be garnished, property seized etc. However there are various options that can help you eliminate or reduce the amount owed and put you in a batter payment plan. You want to make sure you get tax debt relief from professionals.Common things that can cause a Tax audit.*Failing to file taxes*Bad tax return preparation*Early withdrawal from retirement fund*Not reporting Income*Unpaid payrollWhile there are several reason why you may be audited, there are also several avenues of relief that you can turn to depending on your situation as you may qualify for an offer in compromise, an Installment agreements, penalty abatement, currently none collectible, collections statue expiration date, Tax lien subordination and other custom solutions that can help resolve your tax problems.One of the first things you want to do is hire professional company to do an investigation as needed, having your master tax filled pulled along with transcripts to be reviewed by the tax professionals to identify where the problem originates and what can be done to solve in a matter that benefits you.With more than 17 years in the debt relief industry, Rated #1 Tax Relief Company in 2017 for top consumer reviews. CuraDebt has been helping businesses and individuals resolve their tax problems, consult with CuraDebt at 877-850-3328.