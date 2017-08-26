News By Tag
In 2016 the IRS Audited 1.2 Million Tax Returns
Did you receive notification from the IRS claiming you owe tax? understand what they can do and how you can counter it.
Common things that can cause a Tax audit.
*Failing to file taxes
*Bad tax return preparation
*Early withdrawal from retirement fund
*Not reporting Income
*Unpaid payroll
While there are several reason why you may be audited, there are also several avenues of relief that you can turn to depending on your situation as you may qualify for an offer in compromise, an Installment agreements, penalty abatement, currently none collectible, collections statue expiration date, Tax lien subordination and other custom solutions that can help resolve your tax problems.
One of the first things you want to do is hire professional company to do an investigation as needed, having your master tax filled pulled along with transcripts to be reviewed by the tax professionals to identify where the problem originates and what can be done to solve in a matter that benefits you.
With more than 17 years in the debt relief industry, CuraDebt has been helping businesses and individuals resolve their tax problems.
http://www.curadebt.com/
