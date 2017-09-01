"If Princess Diana was here today, she will be helping the disadvantaged, dispossessed and diseased, just as her sons are doing through charities. And would have visited Grenfell victims" according to world renowned Professor Chris Imafidon

Princess Diana memorial at Kensington palace on 20th anniversary

-- Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his brother thanked charity leaders and well-wishers at Kensington Palace as they mark the 20th anniversary of their mother, Prince Diana's death and world renown Professor Chris Imafidon was one of the people present at the occasion.Prince Harry told charity representatives:"I can imagine for a lot of you it was like 'right here we go, now we've got her, we've got the thirst, we've got the attention, now let's do something' then suddenly she's snapped away - if I can put it (this way) all of us lost somebody."Professor Chris Imafidon joined Princes William and Harry and other leaders to pay tribute to their late mother Princess Diana for her self-less dedication to humanity and immense contributions to educational and inner-city charities.In front of members of the public, Princes William and Harry defied the rain and stepped forward to read various tributes.In response to questions at Kensington Palace, Professor Chris Imafidon said "If Princess Diana was here today, she will be helping the disadvantaged (or poor), dispossessed (the homeless) and diseased (the ill), just as her sons (Princes William and Harry) are doing through various charities. She reached out to all. Today, Princess Diana would have been in north Kensington, shaking hands with people who had lost their homes, and hugging the suffering survivors of that horrific Grenfell tower fire. That's Diana for you."Professor Imafidon noted that "Today we have a royal family based on historical monarchy on Twitter partly because she broke down the wall of communication separating the masses from the monarchy. We have royals who tweet! Not like Trump, of course, but they tweet about profound things that inspire the community. Did you see when Princes William and Harry stopped at the palace to inspect the tributes in pouring rain, they held their own umbrellas themselves and personally accepted flowers from total strangers, instead of asking their minders to do it for them. Princess Diana's not here, but her principles are there in her two sons"Professor Chris Imafidon, [@ChrisImafidon]father of Britain's brainiest family & chair of alliance of charities, ExcellenceinEducation program,