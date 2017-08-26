 
South Shore Chamber Business Education Series to present "Roadmap to Success: Let's Talk Marketing"

 
ROCKLAND, Mass. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- As part of its ongoing Business Education Series, the South Shore Chamber of Commerce (www.southshorechamber.org) will host "Roadmap to Success: Let's Talk Marketing" on Wednesday, September 20th at Chamber headquarters, 1050 Hingham Street, Rockland.

This small group, facilitated discussion, slated from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. will offer participants an opportunity to learn how to increase their customer base through marketing.  Learn from peers how to identify the best marketing strategies for your business and pick up some new ideas that have worked for others.  This interactive session will also provide the perfect occasion to work on your business pitch!

Admission fee is $25 for all South Shore Chamber and Affiliate Chamber members; $35 for general admission. Limited space available.

Register at http://southshorechamber.org. For more information, please contact jwilliams@southshorechamber.org.

About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce

The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
