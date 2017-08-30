 
News By Tag
* Leland Thomas Faegre
* Independent Filmmaker Project
* Songtradr
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Stateline
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130


On Top Of a Cloud Announces Agreement with Independent Filmmaker Project

 
 
In the studio with On Top Of a Cloud Founder and Composer, Leland Thomas Faegre
In the studio with On Top Of a Cloud Founder and Composer, Leland Thomas Faegre
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Leland Thomas Faegre
Independent Filmmaker Project
Songtradr

Industry:
Music

Location:
Stateline - Nevada - US

STATELINE, Nev. - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- On Top Of a Cloud is pleased to announce the submissions of "Together, Around the Sun," "Through a Rainbow," "Serengeti Serenade," "March of the Monarchical Miscellany," "The Processional," "Pathetique," "New Age Symphonia," "On Top Of a Cloud" and "Castles, Canticles and the Cadence of the Celts" to the Independent Filmmaker Project, which "champions the future of storytelling by connecting artists with essential resources at all stages of development and distribution."

Songtradr has partnered with IFP, the Independent Filmmaker Project to provide a music resource to their huge network of filmmakers.  Songtradr's world class content management system equips music makers with a comprehensive set of tools and services to professionally manage their careers, while [their] automated marketplace and talented music supervisors streamline the music discovery and licensing process.  Helping filmmakers to navigate the industry, the Independent Filmmaker Project develop new audiences and encourage close interaction between all IFP participants.

On Top Of a Cloud Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the announcement from Songtradr:

"Although these compositions have been catalogued by publishers from around the world previously, Songtradr's partnership with the Independent Filmmaker Project, promotes the future of storytelling by connecting artists with essential resources at all stages of development and distribution.  IFP is a very prestigious partnership that flatters our creative, international catalog of diverse, elegant and world genres of music," Faegre said.

IFP fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community, represents a growing network of 10,000 storytellers around the world and plays a key role in developing 350 new feature and documentary works each year.

Songtradr connects music creators globally to film, TV, brands and other media in a fully-automated worldwide marketplace for music licensing. Music creators maintain complete control of their rights and are empowered with the tools they need to monetize their music assets. Using Songtradr's proprietary search and variable license pricing technology, music supervisors, brands, filmmakers and other creatives can now easily license music from the world's best emerging artists, bands and composers.

Faegre continued, "Pathetique" was previously placed in "Inside the Moon Bear Rescue Centre, China," by The Animals Asia Foundation, [a non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue of the Asiatic Black Bear] and MediaNet; "Serengeti Serenade" was licensed by Crusoe, The Celebrity Dachshund, iConcepts, Mood Media and MediaNet; "Through a Rainbow" by Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Mood Media and Australia's Omny Studios; On Top Of a Cloud, my signature composition has been licensed by Mood Media and Australia's Omny Studios; "New Age Symphonia" by MediaNet and Mood Media and "Together, Around the Sun" by Australia's Omny Studios; but "March of the Monarchical Miscellany," and "Castles, Canticles and the Cadence of the Celts" have not previously been licensed."

During its 35-year history, the Independent Filmmaker Project has supported over 8,000 projects and offered resources to more than 20,000 filmmakers, including Debra Granik, Miranda  July, Michael Moore, Dee Rees, and Benh Zeitlin.

Taxi, an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describes Faegre:

"…his composition, arrangement, and production skills are so vast that supervisors will view each piece as independent islands full of relative possibilities."

"On Top Of a Cloud," "Pathetique," "Serengeti Serenade," "Through a Rainbow,"  "Together, Around the Sun," "New Age Symphonia," "The Processional," "March of the Monarchical Miscellany" and "Castles, Canticles and the Cadence of the Celts" are available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:

https://itunes.apple.com/it/album/on-top-of-a-cloud/id312...

https://www.amazon.com/s?rh=i%3Adigital-music%2Ck%3Alelan...

About On Top Of a Cloud

On Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.

For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/

Media Contact
Leland Thomas Faegre
***@aol.com
End
Source:On Top Of a Cloud
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Leland Thomas Faegre, Independent Filmmaker Project, Songtradr
Industry:Music
Location:Stateline - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
On Top Of a Cloud, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share