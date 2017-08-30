News By Tag
On Top Of a Cloud Announces Agreement with Independent Filmmaker Project
Songtradr has partnered with IFP, the Independent Filmmaker Project to provide a music resource to their huge network of filmmakers. Songtradr's world class content management system equips music makers with a comprehensive set of tools and services to professionally manage their careers, while [their] automated marketplace and talented music supervisors streamline the music discovery and licensing process. Helping filmmakers to navigate the industry, the Independent Filmmaker Project develop new audiences and encourage close interaction between all IFP participants.
On Top Of a Cloud Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the announcement from Songtradr:
"Although these compositions have been catalogued by publishers from around the world previously, Songtradr's partnership with the Independent Filmmaker Project, promotes the future of storytelling by connecting artists with essential resources at all stages of development and distribution. IFP is a very prestigious partnership that flatters our creative, international catalog of diverse, elegant and world genres of music," Faegre said.
IFP fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community, represents a growing network of 10,000 storytellers around the world and plays a key role in developing 350 new feature and documentary works each year.
Songtradr connects music creators globally to film, TV, brands and other media in a fully-automated worldwide marketplace for music licensing. Music creators maintain complete control of their rights and are empowered with the tools they need to monetize their music assets. Using Songtradr's proprietary search and variable license pricing technology, music supervisors, brands, filmmakers and other creatives can now easily license music from the world's best emerging artists, bands and composers.
During its 35-year history, the Independent Filmmaker Project has supported over 8,000 projects and offered resources to more than 20,000 filmmakers, including Debra Granik, Miranda July, Michael Moore, Dee Rees, and Benh Zeitlin.
Taxi, an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describes Faegre:
"…his composition, arrangement, and production skills are so vast that supervisors will view each piece as independent islands full of relative possibilities."
About On Top Of a Cloud
On Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.
