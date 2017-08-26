Kent Intelligence Network registers savings approaching £300k in the last few months

The award-winning Kent Intelligence Network (KIN) at Kent County Council has registered savings of nearly £300,000 in the last few months of operation.

-- The innovative data sharing partnership uses Connexica's CXFIRE solution to join 13 local authority's data sets together and identify any discrepancies that may indicate fraud is taking place.The recent savings have mainly been made through the application of three core data matching algorithms:· Matching the register of residents claiming Single Person Discount with the Social Housing waiting list to identify cases where a resident claiming to be living alone is making a social housing application with other adults· Matching Small Business Rate applications across regions to identify cases where a business claiming relief is registered at more than one address, or where a business is claiming relief multiple times for different premises located across different districtsThe KIN has recently deployed a third matching algorithm that compares Non-Domestic Rate data against the list of organisations registered as charities. A match is identified where an organisation claiming charitable relief is not present on the charities list.The KIN project has gained industry recognition, with nominations for awards including theand playing an integral part in CXFIRE provider Connexica winning theaward in 2016.Staffordshire-based Connexica specialises in the development of CXAIR, the search powered data discovery platform, which it sells directly and through a global network of partners. The company's extensive experience in Data Integration & Discovery | Analytics & Reporting powered by search technology has enabled it and its partners to deliver innovative self-service solutions to organisations across many industries.Kent County Council is the largest local authority in England covering an area of 3,500 square kilometres. It has an annual expenditure of over £1bn and a population of 1.3m. The Council provides a wide range of personal and strategic services on behalf of its residents, operating in partnership with twelve district councils and around three hundred parish and town councils.