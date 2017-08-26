News By Tag
Books-A-Million to Host Book Signing for A History of Jewish Youngstown and the Steel Valley
Local author Thomas Welsh will be available to sign copies of book
Founded in the Mahoning Valley during 1837, a tiny settlement of secular German immigrants grew into one of the most influential centers of Jewish life in the Midwest. Home to nationally renowned rabbis and Zionist firebrands alike, the community produced an astonishing array of leaders in an impressive range of fields throughout the twentieth century. This notable legacy ranges from the entertainment juggernaut of Warner Brothers to the Arby's fast-food empire and the prominent Youngstown Sheet & Tube, among many others. Authors Thomas Welsh, Joshua Foster and Gordon F. Morgan trace the unique history of one of Ohio's oldest Jewish communities from its humble beginnings into the challenging climate of the new millennium.
About the Author:
Thomas Welsh is a professional writer and editor who grew up in the industrial center of Youngstown, Ohio.
Join the authors for a signing:
Where: Books-
5555 Youngstown Warren Road
Niles, OH 44446
When: Saturday, September 9th, 2017; 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
A History of Jewish Youngstown and the Steel Valley
By Thomas Welsh, Joshua Foster, and Gordon F. Morgan
American Heritage Series
ISBN: 9781467118965
$21.99 | 208pp. | paperback
