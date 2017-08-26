News By Tag
Books-A-Million to Host Book Signing for Hurricane Agnes in the Wyoming Valley
Local author Bryan Glahn will be available to sign copies of book
Although history records the hurricane that struck northeastern Pennsylvania in June 1972 as "Agnes," residents of the Wyoming Valley affected by the storm and the resulting damage simply refer to it as "the flood." As the Susquehanna River rose to over 40 feet and left her banks, citizens could do nothing but watch as their lives were forever changed. A raging torrent unearthed dozens of previously resting bodies in the Forty Fort Cemetery, houses were knocked off their foundations or swept away entirely, and citizens took to their boats to rescue those who did not heed the warnings of the sirens that wailed when the waters began to surge through the city streets. And yet, amidst the drama, a wedding—scheduled long before the storm—proceeded, though not quite as envisioned by the bride and groom.
About the Author:
Born in Kingston, Bryan Glahn grew up with stories of the flood. With images culled from family and friends, as well as their first-person accounts, he retells the story of Agnes with the words and images of those who lived it.
Join the authors for a signing:
Where: Books-
100 Viewmont Mall
Scranton, PA 18508
When: Saturday, September 9th, 2017; 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? www.arcadiapublishing.com
Hurricane Agnes in the Wyoming Valley
By Bryan Glahn
Images of America Series
ISBN: 9781467126052
$21.99 | 128pp. | paperback
