Light Up Every Desk And Photos With The New Photoemoji
August 31st, 2017: PhotoEmoji (http://www.photoemoji.com/)
If it is about something funny, pick the laughing Photo Emoji. If it has to with your partner, heart eyes emoji has it all the way. The emojis also help to remember school work, shopping list, or anything else important that must not be forgotten. Photo Emojis are made to make the home beautiful and fun to be in. Photo Emojis can also be used as gift items (http://www.photoemoji.com/
The product is not readily available for sale. The company is looking for investors who can help raise the initial capital. The initial capital will cover the cost of production, as well as marketing and distribution of the initial run of emoji photo holders. They have also prepared an appreciation package for their investors, which include a minimum of $16 contribution, for which they will get to choose three (3) different Photo Emoji (50% off the retail price). There are other mouthwatering rewards and packages with more units and discounts.
"Come and join us, order your collection. You will surely use them all! Your contributions are greatly appreciated"-
Further readings can be done on their platform: http://www.photoemoji.com/
PhotoEmoji
***@photoemoji.com
