Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Hosts Workshop with Matthew Ferrara
"Matthew is a terrific speaker – he is an engaging instructor with a gift of showing others how to stand out among the crowd," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Founder, President and CEO Linda Sherrer. "Christy and I enjoyed attending his dynamic session at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices national conference, and we immediately knew we wanted to bring him to Jacksonville to present to our team."
The event, offered exclusively for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty professionals, took attendees on a creative writing journey to improve their marketing by developing better stories about themselves and their products and services. Using real-world and real-time examples, Ferrara encouraged the audience to focus on creating memorable messages.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty offers its associates, who are respected for their intelligence, integrity and real estate market experience, access to advanced technology, marketing support and ongoing training opportunities.
"Creative writing is a big piece of the marketing puzzle and Matthew demonstrates how everyone can make their stories more compelling,"
For more information about buying or selling a home in Northeast Florida or connecting with the area's leading real estate firm, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.
