AsSeenOnTV.pro and Kevin Harrington Launch DRTV Campaign with Bullseye Bow
AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with Bullseye Bow
There's a growing trend in archery. According to the Archery Trade Association,the number 1 influence in getting people into archery is their family. Although archery is a fun hobby, it can be dangerous. Bullseye Bow makes it possible for kids to play safely and practice with their families.
Anyone over the age of three can shoot a Bullseye Bow. The bow and arrows are designed with a center hole, which makes it easy for kids to balance and guides the arrow for an accurate shot. Simply slide in and click, then pull back and shoot. Launch at targets over sixty feet away and shoot straight every time, with the unique center guide. Arrows are flexible yet durable, with a soft foam tip that safely absorbs upon impact.Bullseye Bow's arrow set comes with a cut-out target included, making it great for hanging up and practicing anywhere!
"Bullseye Bow helps kids become master archers," says Neil Kahrs, co-owner of Bullseye Bow. "It has been fantastic working with AsSeenOnTV.pro and spreading awareness about a safer way for kids to practice archery."
"It's a part of our job here at AsSeenOnTV.pro to keep up with rising trends," says Paul Douglas Scott, Executive Producer at AsSeenOnTV.pro. "Archery has wcj been growing in popularity and we couldn't be more excited to be working with Bullseye Bow.In fact, one of our Advisory Board members, David Dial, is working with Bullseye Bow to try and secure retail placement at big-box stores like Bass Pro Shops, Toys-R-Us, and other fine retailers."
As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Bullseye Bow will be appearing in 30 and 60 second spots set to air nationwide and feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington. AsSeenOnTV.pro is comprised of an award-winning team of producers, writers, videographers, and editors as well as industry veterans dedicated to finding the latest, most innovative products and ideas, and putting them on the DRTV map.
About AsSeenOnTV.pro
Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand building. Based out of a 25,000+ sq ft, state-of-the-
About Kevin Harrington
As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $4 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.
For more information on Bullseye Bow, please visit www.bullseyebow.com
