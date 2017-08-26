Country(s)
The Future of North American Trade: Updates on the NAFTA Renegotiation
DALLAS - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The International Trade Law Firm, Torres Law, PLLC, is proud to participate in a NAFTA event to be held in Dallas, Texas on September13, 2017. Torres Law Managing Member Olga Torres is spearheading the panel's NAFTA discussions along with distinguished panelists Honorable Antonio Garza, U.S. Ambassador (Ret.) and Counsel in the Mexico City office of White & Case LLP and Kenneth Smith, Director of the Trade and NAFTA Office at the Embassy of Mexico in Washington, DC.
This dynamic forum, including audience Q&A, will offer insights regarding NAFTA's renegotiation and will discuss the latest developments and what to expect. A strong emphasis will be placed on discussing potential impact on industry and due diligence steps companies must take to maximize compliance and ensure potential legal and commercial risks are minimized. The event will cover the latest details regarding the NAFTA renegotiation and provide recommendations on how to best prepare for impending NAFTA changes.
Torres Law assists clients with the import and export of goods, technology, and services. The law firm has extensive experience with the various regimes and agencies governing trade such as U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and others. Torres Law provides clients with full support for all trade law issues, including U.S. export control and sanctions laws, trade policy, industrial security, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), anti-boycott laws, government contracts, and customs law.
