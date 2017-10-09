 
Fine Arts Festival Downtown Downers Grove Sept. 9-10, 2017

The 41st Annual Downtown Downers Grove Fine Arts Festival, presented by Downers Grove Downtown Management Corp., will be held on Main Street.
 
 
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The 41st Annual Downtown Downers Grove Fine Arts Festival will be held September 9-10, 2017, 10am-5pm, presented by Downers Grove Downtown Management Corp. Main Street from Grove to Curtiss will be home to an array of fine art. The artists will come from across the country with art ranging in prices from $25 to more than $4,000.  Enjoy live entertainment and a kids' art booth while you are perusing the display of a variety of mediums including, jewelry, paintings (watercolors, oils, acrylics), photography, wood work, jewelry, mixed media, drawing, fiber, ceramics, glass & graphics.

We are excited to once again have a great array of Live Entertainment. The Downers Grove Choral Society, individual seasoned entertainers as well as extremely talented high school students, from Downers Grove North and South will be performing!

In addition, to the beautiful art and the talented musicians, you can let your child bring out their inner artist at the Kids' Art Booth. This booth will be sponsored by the Indian Boundary YMCA and the children will be able to make a keepsake to bring home.

We invite you to shop, dine & indulge in Downtown Downers Grove! Take advantage of great specials and events. Briosa Boutique will have 15% off their entire store (some exclusions apply) & an additional 30% off clearance rack, Style Studio will have 20% off all artwork, Smile Downers Grove will have face painting on Saturday,  Visit www.downtowndg.org for a full list of our boutiques and cafes, as well as other specials that will be taking place that weekend!

Free parking will be available in the parking garage, on the street, as well as in surrounding village owned parking lots. Thank you to the following Sponsors: Community Bank of Downers Grove & the Downers Grove Visitors Bureau, as well as to our Friends of the Show and to all of our volunteers! For more details and a complete list of artists please visit www.downtowndg.org or call 630-725-0991.

