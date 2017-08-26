 
What Are The Benefits Of Using Wide Ranges Of Entrance Matting

Choose the right ranges of entrance matting perfect for your home and workplace in the right way possible offering the much needed safety.
 
 
BANBURY, England - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Well the wet weather is around us and there are plastic yellow sign saying "Caution! Wet Floor!" in each and every lobbies and stores everywhere. These are dangerous slippery wet floor everywhere and many businesses do not actually do something for solving the slippery wet floor problem. A quality entrance matting product will not only make your entrance look better but will also make it look safer helping to cover your chances at slip-and-fall accidents. There are commercial systems at entrance which will help businesses of different kinds give a safer, healthier and more attractive environment for their customers, patients, students, guests and visitors with some key benefit areas:

1. Safety – Slip & Fall Accidents

The best types of matting system are the one which will do the best job of cleaning the foot traffic. These matting systems at entrance will consists of various products with each performing different function: scraping off dirt, removing moisture or debris, drying the extra moisture for cleaning shoes before there is traffic to the interior flooring. Durable matting systems with quality backing and heavy duty edging will make sure that the mats remain flat and secure in place.

2. Protecting The Surface Of Interior Floor

People have usually wasted lots of time as well as energy and money right into the interior floors and matting at the entrance helping to maintain their appearance for long time. Dirt, grit and sand and various other environmental contaminates can be traced in on footwear contributing for premature wear in the interior tile, carpet and stone increasing scratches and other unsightly damage. If you trap these contaminates then your interior floor could be kept safe.

3. Reducing the cleaning load

Maintaining and cleaning the entrance can be very important. Cleaning can be done easily all things are arranged in a neat pile all over the room. As per studies, 80% of the dirt and debris will contaminate a building can be tracked via shoe bottoms costing over $500 for removing pound of distributed dirt. If space allows, try installing 30 linear feet of matting which will ensure that each foot will make contact with the matting removing huge quantity of incoming dirt. This will help in most of the cleaning being done reducing dusting, mopping and vacuuming around the building.

4. Giving a shot at the first impression

The logo is important part to your brand and the marketing department will relish any extra chance to be in front of the eyes of customer. The customers are looking at the door and they will walk up. So make the opportunity for them to see the logo already on the entrance mat. A proper matting system at the entrance will allow the facility to present a clean, fresh look right to the clients giving impression to the business.

Work Well Mats offers exclusive ranges of matting solutions including entrance matting which is perfect for decorating your entrance in the best way offering the above stated benefits in the most apt way possible.

Work Well Mats UK

Oxfordshire England, Williamscot, Banbury, OX17 1AR

Tel: 0845 658 8340

Fax: 0845 017 1352

Email: sales@wwmuk.uk

Website: http://www.wwmuk.uk/entrance-matting/

