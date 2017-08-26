News By Tag
What Are The Benefits Of Using Wide Ranges Of Entrance Matting
Choose the right ranges of entrance matting perfect for your home and workplace in the right way possible offering the much needed safety.
1. Safety – Slip & Fall Accidents
The best types of matting system are the one which will do the best job of cleaning the foot traffic. These matting systems at entrance will consists of various products with each performing different function: scraping off dirt, removing moisture or debris, drying the extra moisture for cleaning shoes before there is traffic to the interior flooring. Durable matting systems with quality backing and heavy duty edging will make sure that the mats remain flat and secure in place.
2. Protecting The Surface Of Interior Floor
People have usually wasted lots of time as well as energy and money right into the interior floors and matting at the entrance helping to maintain their appearance for long time. Dirt, grit and sand and various other environmental contaminates can be traced in on footwear contributing for premature wear in the interior tile, carpet and stone increasing scratches and other unsightly damage. If you trap these contaminates then your interior floor could be kept safe.
3. Reducing the cleaning load
Maintaining and cleaning the entrance can be very important. Cleaning can be done easily all things are arranged in a neat pile all over the room. As per studies, 80% of the dirt and debris will contaminate a building can be tracked via shoe bottoms costing over $500 for removing pound of distributed dirt. If space allows, try installing 30 linear feet of matting which will ensure that each foot will make contact with the matting removing huge quantity of incoming dirt. This will help in most of the cleaning being done reducing dusting, mopping and vacuuming around the building.
4. Giving a shot at the first impression
The logo is important part to your brand and the marketing department will relish any extra chance to be in front of the eyes of customer. The customers are looking at the door and they will walk up. So make the opportunity for them to see the logo already on the entrance mat. A proper matting system at the entrance will allow the facility to present a clean, fresh look right to the clients giving impression to the business.
Work Well Mats offers exclusive ranges of matting solutions including entrance matting which is perfect for decorating your entrance in the best way offering the above stated benefits in the most apt way possible.
