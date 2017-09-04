 
The best parks in the province of Málaga

 
MALAGA, Spain - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Málaga is much more than beaches, the truth is that there are many parks within the province that become ideal places for spending evenings in the companys of your loved ones. Here are some places recommandable:

Parque del Oeste

This is the largest park in the capital of the province of Malaga, where you can go with your children because it has about 70 thousand square meters where approximately 400 are specifically designed to recreate and meet the needs of leisure. In addition this park has a small zoo full of exotic creatures like the emu and the wallaby of Bennet.

You will also marvel at the statues with shapes of different mythological creatures like sirens, unicorns and fauns. In addition you can enjoy the fish and turtles that are in its large lake plus an impressive geyser of more than 20 meters in height.

Parque la Bateria
This park is located in Torremolinos and is mainly characterized by its historical theme and its lake with boats walking inside it, where you can even rent boats to sail the main lake. To go to the park you can do it with the car hire malaga. Throughout the park you can see the  large artillery guns and in the defense tower there is a viewpoint where you can appreciate in all its splendor the beautiful Costa del Sol.


Parque de la Paloma

In Benalmádena you will find the Parque de la Paloma, known within the province of Malaga mainly for its extensive dimensions and all the services it has to offer, including a large lake where you can feed fish, turtles, geese, ducks and even majestic Swans It is ideal for a picnic.

If you need more information, you can visit us at https://www.marbesol.com.

