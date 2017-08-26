 
Aspen Fasteners launches new webstore

Aspen Fasteners is inviting visitors to explore its newly redesigned online catalog and webstore. With over 300,000 unique fastener items in stock and ready to ship, it is one of the largest, most comprehensive online fastener webstores to be found.
 
 
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Designed to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience the website has been improved in look and feel and has better navigation and functionality throughout. Customers can search through the thousands of pages with ease and with fewer steps to find their ultimate product selection. Specification sheets and detailed product information pages are now readily available for most items.

The webstore is easily navigated on desktop, tablet and mobile platforms, it allows the user to shop by product type, application, standard, brand or material. The website also has a live chat application with a professional, experienced associate ready to help with any technical, sales or operational questions.

Aspen Fasteners stocks bolts, nuts, screws, rods, studs, pins, plugs, rivets, anchors, spacers and standoffs, rings and more.  Products are available in many materials including steel, stainless steel, brass, aluminum and nylon. Many coatings are available off-the-shelf from standard zinc to green to black oxide processes. Special requests are also welcome and quoted quickly and competitively. We specialize in both American (Inch) Standard and DIN (ISO) Metric http://www.aspenfasteners.com/Metric-Standard-Fasteners-s....

Aspen Fasteners is best know for its hard-to-find products and specialty items like their extremely high quality Tapcon® style concrete screws, USA Made security tamper-resistant screws and Pastite® style 48-2 thread rolling screws for plastic.

Aspen Fasteners is famous for its no-minimum free shipping policy. All orders ship within 24-hours (same day if placed before 5pm eastern time) and are shipped vis UPS or FEDEX at no charge (within the 48 lower states).

Visit the new webstore at http://www.aspenfasteners.com and why not give us your feedback on the new website by posting a comment on our Facebook page.

About Aspen Fasteners

Established in 2009 as the premiere online fastener web store, Aspen Fasteners was created with the goal of simplifying the fastener sourcing and purchasing process for companies large and small, as well as the do-it-yourselfer.

Aspen Fasteners offers you a complete online catalog of industrial fasteners available for immediate delivery from stock. We carry hundreds of thousands of different types and sizes of bolts, nuts, screws, washers, pins, anchors and so much more, available in inch and metric standards and a variety of materials - including a vast array of products proudly made in the USA.

All Your Fastener Needs from a Single Source
