Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park cleared for construction near Nagpur
Anil Ambani's Reliance Group subsidiary Reliance Defence has gained the approval of the Commerce Ministry for its Aerospace Park in Mihan near Nagpur.
The park is supposed to be the biggest development in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) under the defense sector in India. French aircraft manufacturer Dassalt Aviation will invest about ₹ 200 crore in the project which will be the first foreign capital in the country. Additionally, this project is the first under the 'Make in India' defense project owing to the Reliance-Dassault joint venture in the aerospace park. The merger will execute the offset programme worth ₹ 30,000 crore. Reliance holds 51 % percent of the stakes in the venture and Dassault owns the rest.
The company has stated that the manufacturing process will begin by the end of this year after the final approval of the park. Reliance Infrastructure arm Reliance Aerostructure obtained the approval of Commerce Ministry on the 3rd of July as established by a senior executive of the company. "For the last two months, we have people who are already training in France. They are part of the team, the lead managers at the site, and have been undergoing training with the Dassault team in France," the executive stated.
The nodal agency for developing the park is Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC). Around 50 people have already joined the company and contributing in its operations. The park will be the biggest in the country with 289 acres in its area. The company plans to do business worth ₹ 2,00,000 crore in the next 30 years. It will also create 700 highly skilled direct jobs and 2800 indirect jobs. It is estimated that the park will create jobs exceeding 10,000, thereby promoting the 'Skill India' and 'Make in India' initiatives.
