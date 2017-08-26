Country(s)
Thiel College names Ashley Josay Zullo Vice President for Enrollment Management
Ashley Josay Zullo has been appointed as vice president for enrollment management at Thiel College. Prior, she served as the director of admissions at Seton Hill University.
Zullo served as the director of admissions at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pa. for five years and departs having led the university's recruitment effort of the largest new student class in its history. In the previous four years, she directed three of the institution's largest new student classes.
"Zullo's record of success recruiting students, razor-sharp focus on the admissions process, and superior experience with effective marketing and campus event planning will help Thiel take the next steps in its strategic plan," Thiel College President Susan Traverso, Ph.D., said. "She appreciates the value of the liberal arts to open career opportunities for students."
Previously, Zullo was an assistant director of admissions for three years and an admissions counselor for four years at Seton Hill. In addition to the 12 years she worked in admissions, she also participated in various committees and programs at Seton Hill, including the Innovations Committee for new academic program development and leading the Admissions Committee. She was an adviser to the student ambassadors program and a class adviser and instructor for first-year seminar courses.
Zullo has a Bachelor of Arts in communications with an emphasis in public relations from Bethany College. She earned a Masters of Education in elementary education from Seton Hill University.
