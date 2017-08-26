 

Thiel College names Ashley Josay Zullo Vice President for Enrollment Management

Ashley Josay Zullo has been appointed as vice president for enrollment management at Thiel College. Prior, she served as the director of admissions at Seton Hill University.
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College announces Ashley Josay Zullo will lead Thiel's student recruitment efforts as the new vice president for enrollment management. She begins Sept. 13. Thiel (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania,

Zullo served as the director of admissions at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pa. for five years and departs having led the university's recruitment effort of the largest new student class in its history. In the previous four years, she directed three of the institution's largest new student classes.

"Zullo's record of success recruiting students, razor-sharp focus on the admissions process, and superior experience with effective marketing and campus event planning will help Thiel take the next steps in its strategic plan," Thiel College President Susan Traverso, Ph.D., said. "She appreciates the value of the liberal arts to open career opportunities for students."

Previously, Zullo was an assistant director of admissions for three years and an admissions counselor for four years at Seton Hill. In addition to the 12 years she worked in admissions, she also participated in various committees and programs at Seton Hill, including the Innovations Committee for new academic program development and leading the Admissions Committee. She was an adviser to the student ambassadors program and a class adviser and instructor for first-year seminar courses.

Zullo has a Bachelor of Arts in communications with an emphasis in public relations from Bethany College. She earned a Masters of Education in elementary education from Seton Hill University.

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

