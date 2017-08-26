News By Tag
Tami Frazier Awarded National Board Certification
Ms. Frazier serves as Nurse Manager at Women's Health Services in Des Moines, Iowa. In addition to nursing supervision she has been instrumental in establishing a weight loss program at Women's Health Services and has been appointed Clinical Coordinator of that program.
Ms. Frazier completed her nursing education at Mercy College of Health Science in Des Moines. To enhance her education and to offer patients current best practices she enrolled in the AABC bariatric science education program
AABC Board Certified Bariatric Professionals are already licensed/certified health and education professionals. Their international fellowship includes medical doctors, professional educators, mental health professionals, nurses, nutritionists and other related disciplines that engage in research, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of obesities and related disorders.
BOARD CERTIFICATION AND CREDENTIALING STANDARDS
The American Association of Bariatric Counseling is an official US Federal not-for-profit, professional fellowship association dedicated to the advancement of bariatric science education and to the enhancement of obesity care and treatment. Founded in 2005, AABC is the world's largest association exclusively representing professional multi-disciplinary bariatric counselors. Board Certification by AABC affirms that their credentialed fellows are licensed/registered/
