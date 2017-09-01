News By Tag
ORBIT The Trusted Real Estate Group of Kolkata Presents 3 BHK Flats for Sale in Kolkata
A quick rundown of 2/3 BHK residential apartments at affordable rates built by renowned real estate builders Orbit Group at various locations in Kolkata.
ORBIT ASHWA – This 1410 sqft to 2245 sqft, 2 to 4 BHKs flats consisting of 3 towers is located at Alipore, one of the most aristocratic areas of Kolkata, near Judges Court Road. It is an area that still retains its greenery besides being very near to Taj Bengal, National Library, Alipore Zoo, Command Hospital and Kalighat Metro station.The comforts that are provided to the residents are games room, separate swimming pools for the young and old, cabanas and air conditioned gymnasiums, landscaped garden, terrace garden and roof top community hall. That apart the security measures include fire alarm, lift, security, intercom, Vastu and power back up. A sure winner in the line of affordable flats in Kolkata.
ORBIT ABHINASH – Situated again at Alipore on James Long Sarani this 2-4 BHK flats ranging in size from 1060 - 2210 sq.ft two towered apartment reaps all the benefits of the locality namely, the peaceful pasture and proximity with the landmarks of the city Kolkata Port Trust, CMRI, MP Birla Foundation School and most importantly the Joka to BBD Bagh metro station. It is also a stone's throw from all three important crossings of Kolkata namely Taratala, Behala four point junction and New Alipore. In matters of living facilities gymnasium, landscaped terrace garden, intercom and round the clock security do good. A sure contender in terms of flat price in Kolkata
ORBIT SYMPHONY- Another addition as a strong competitor in the flat price index in Kolkata, this residential building in New Alipore is conveniently located equidistant from BP Poddar Hospital, Bidya Bharti School and the institutes of Hotel Management and Marine Engineering. The area is also as beautifully green laced as a sunset boulevard where the apartment offers flats three BHKs and 1600 sq ft in size. Modern facilities like fire alarm, lift, security, intercom, power back up and CCTV are all well fitted along with.
Three significant towers of the south and south western part of the city which are essentially high on the luxury quotient but available to its buyers at a relatively easy price. For spot and online flat booking in Kolkata please follow the company credentials below.
About Orbit Group
The ORBIT Group has been a leading architect of change in developing Kolkata as a dazzling metropolis at par with its other counterparts. Orbit cements relationships with its buyers through the homes they build.
Corporate Office
1 Grastin Pl, B B D Bagh, Kolkata, West Bengal, India, BBD Bagh, Kolkata, West Bengal 700001
Phone: 033 4011 9050
FAX : 033 2210 1256
Mobile: +91 9903212121, +91 9831731088, +91 9903099973
or Click http://www.orbitgroup.net/
You can also email at info@orbitgroup.net
