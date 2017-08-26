News By Tag
Integration of V-Nova PERSEUS™ 2 with THEOplayer maximises picture quality across devices
The THEOplayer Universal Video Player extends V-Nova PERSEUS 2's support to any HTML5 environment such as browsers and connected devices
The joint solution combines the next-generation compression performance of V-Nova PERSEUS 2 with THEOplayer Universal Video Player's ability to consistently deliver the highest viewer experience across web and mobile web and its compatibility with all HTML5 online environments. For Operators and Service Providers this equates to the best possible user experience and picture quality, increased reach and retention, while at the same time minimising the costs of delivery and platform support.
"Ubiquity of high-quality service delivery is fundamental to the business of Content Owners and TV Operators and this means support across the widest ecosystem of devices on all delivery networks," said Guido Meardi, CEO and Co-Founder of V-Nova. "Unique to PERSEUS and contrary to typical codec generational cycles, we designed PERSEUS 2 to be even lighter and to make it compatible with a wide range of environments, including HTML5-based browsers. Integration with THEOplayer demonstrates how quickly best in class technologies can come together to provide a pre-integrated, turnkey solution that combines top performance for all media types with a truly universal player for all connected devices, both online and on mobile web."
V-Nova PERSEUS 2 addresses the real bottlenecks of IP video delivery, allowing for better viewing experiences across all data networks. Designed to provide enhanced platform support, the solution enables operators to quickly benefit from the core efficiencies of high quality encoding. This is particularly valuable for new broadcasters offering video-hungry services such as social media applications. V-Nova PERSEUS 2 maintains full compatibility with the rest of the delivery workflows, such as DRMs, streaming protocols like HLS and DASH, ad-insertion and other processes. Coupled with the Content Delivery Networks (CDN) savings associated with bandwidth and profile reduction, V-Nova PERSEUS 2 is the most cost effective solution for next-generation service deployment today.
The award-winning THEOplayer Universal Video Player is a video playback solution developed by THEO Technologies, a trusted partner for the world's premier telcos, broadcasters and publishers. Through THEOplayer, THEO Technologies aims to facilitate the perfect video experiences on any platform or device, at any time and everywhere. The solution empowers publishers, video publishers, telcos and broadcasters to monetise their content and to deliver cutting edge video experiences to their audiences.
"We believe video should be readily available to everyone, on whatever device or platform, and HTML5 has granted operators and service providers with a unique opportunity to deliver on this pledge. We developed the Universal Video Player to deliver the highest quality of experience across all of these platforms" said Steven Tielemans, CEO and co-founder of THEOplayer. "We are excited to announce our partnership with V-Nova, who shares and is already putting into practice our belief in the importance of video encoding. Our partnership enables us to take this potential one step further and to offer a joint solution that works across all media types and on all devices – a fundamental requirement in today's video environment."
About THEOplayer:
THEOplayer is at the forefront of the player industry. As one of the only truly dedicated player companies in the market, our Universal Player capability built in HTML5 provides a single player across all major devices, platforms and browsers – both in browser and native environments without the need for plug-ins. The Universal Player is pre-integrated with leading solution components across the video ecosystem including streaming, analytics, DRM and content monetization to remove the complexity of service development. We power the video services for some of the biggest video publishers in the world covering all industry segments and regions. Please visit www.theoplayer.com or contact us via email contact@theoplayer.com to learn more.
About V-Nova:
V-Nova Ltd. is a London-headquartered technology company providing next generation compression solutions to address the ever-growing media processing and delivery challenges. V-Nova provides solutions spanning the entire media delivery chain, including content production, contribution, storage and distribution to end users.
V-Nova's award-winning PERSEUS™ is the only cross-media codec format and delivers on the promises of next-generation image and video compression, today. Using PERSEUS technology, media and entertainment companies can now monetise unmet consumer demand for higher definition video everywhere, on existing devices and infrastructure, by a simple software upgrade.
PERSEUS is available in multiple formats. PERSEUS Pro, for mathematically lossless and visually lossless professional production and contribution applications. PERSEUS Plus, for high compression efficiency in content distribution to end users, web publishing and cloud applications.
V-Nova's shareholding comprises of a diversified group of strategic partners in TV & Media, including the satellite operator Eutelsat and leading entertainment company Sky plc.
For more information please visit www.v-nova.com
