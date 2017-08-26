News By Tag
Enjoy the Bouncy Beats of "Sweetest Feeling" by Ray Quayza on SoundCloud
Ray Quayza, the Kentucky based hip hop and rap artist has just released another new single "Sweetest Feelings" on SoundCloud. The track is truly a masterpiece.
Ray Quayza is based on Louisville, Kentucky with immense passion for music since childhood. At a very early age he realized that he was only meant to be a musician. It took few years for Quayza to make people believe that he belongs to the hip hop and rap arena. Soon with his debut project Spiritscience he composed back to back singles covering different styles from underground rapping to contemporary styles. He owes his inspiration to the famous and controversial hip hop icon XXXtentacion and also shares many common attributes like him
The track "Sweetest Feelings" is a bold and beautiful rap song blended with witty lyrics and powered with feet tapping beats. Producer L. David has poured his soul to make the track more professional and polished. The background chorus with the soothing rapping of Quayza will compel the listeners to play the track over and over again. Hip hop and rap lovers groove with the enigmatic track by Ray Quayza exclusively o SoundCloud.
