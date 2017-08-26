 
Enjoy the Bouncy Beats of "Sweetest Feeling" by Ray Quayza on SoundCloud

Ray Quayza, the Kentucky based hip hop and rap artist has just released another new single "Sweetest Feelings" on SoundCloud. The track is truly a masterpiece.
 
 
Ray Quayza
Ray Quayza
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Ray Quayza, the emerging hip hop and rap artist from Kentucky is the new name buzzing on SoundCloud site these days. His innovative approach to the genre is making him stand out in the crowd. Hip hop has always been in the limelight for its vibrant elements in terms of style, presentation and narration. Quayza breaks the monotony here. His tracks are not only bouncy and loaded with flawless rapping, they are equally melodious. The tracks lays stress his voice quality that reveals that he can sing any genre with equal perfection. Ray Quayza has dropped thirteen mind blowing singles under his debut album Spiritscience. All the tracks are better than the other and uses varied elements of contemporary hip hop genre. However the track that is going global in the music arena is "Sweetest Feelings". Enjoy this track on SoundCloud.

Ray Quayza is based on Louisville, Kentucky with immense passion for music since childhood. At a very early age he realized that he was only meant to be a musician. It took few years for Quayza to make people believe that he belongs to the hip hop and rap arena. Soon with his debut project Spiritscience he composed back to back singles covering different styles from underground rapping to contemporary styles. He owes his inspiration to the famous and controversial hip hop icon XXXtentacion and also shares many common attributes like him

The track "Sweetest Feelings" is a bold and beautiful rap song blended with witty lyrics and powered with feet tapping beats. Producer L. David has poured his soul to make the track more professional and polished. The background chorus with the soothing rapping of Quayza will compel the listeners to play the track over and over again. Hip hop and rap lovers groove with the enigmatic track by Ray Quayza exclusively o SoundCloud.

To listen this track, please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/ray-quayza/sweetest-feeling-prod-by-l

Music Promotion Club
Email:***@thebizsolutions.com Email Verified
