Sword Active Risk sees enthusiastic take up of new SaaS delivery options for Active Risk Manager
SaaS delivery shortens Time to Value for users as Sword Active Risk transitions to the Cloud
ARM customers now have the choice of an On-premise install – still the preferred option for many organizations that need to keep everything in-house - and Hosted with a perpetual or term license.
Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Marketing at Sword Active Risk commented; "Increasingly we are seeing organizations looking for a much faster Time to Value on their risk and opportunity management deployments. By expanding our delivery options to include a range of SaaS based services we have attracted new customers in a much swifter timeframe."
Ricketts continued; "Customers utilizing the new services are able to go live with the ARM solution almost immediately and certainly in a fraction of the time for a full, on-premise roll-out. There are fewer operational overheads, and a much lower reliance on IT. All of these reasons, combined with a move from cap-ex to op-ex means that Sword Active Risk has seen a surge in SaaS signings."
Nick Scully, CEO at Sword Active Risk concluded; "As an established business that lists many household names across the globe as our customers, we are able to maintain our profitability while transitioning to a SaaS based delivery model. There will always be organizations that require a totally locked down solution that is managed in-house, and we will continue to be committed to supporting this model. Our new SaaS-based solutions enable our clients to benefit from ARM, and the support that it provides for a risk-based culture within a company, immediately while lowering internal customer overheads and maintaining flexibility and agility. For Sword Active Risk the SaaS delivery model enables us to forecast our revenue which much greater certainty and therefore plan our business accordingly."
About Sword Active Risk
Sword Active Risk makes risk management simple, valuable and personal. Sword Active Risk provides the world's first risk management software that drives business performance by enhancing visibility, accountability and confidence at project, program and enterprise levels. Active Risk Manager (ARM) is the first solution available which integrates Risk Management, Cost Management and Schedule Management to show the real impact of risk, to enable better-informed decisions, and the ability to leverage risk, creating competitive advantage.
Sword Active Risk is the project risk software provider of choice for the world's leading Energy, Infrastructure and Defense projects, working with organizations like the US Air Force, Bechtel, Crossrail, US Federal Aviation Administration, Lockheed Martin, and Skanska to manage project risk worldwide.
Sword Active Risk has offices in the UK, USA and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.
In September 2013 Active Risk was acquired by Sword Group. For more information please visit: www.sword-group.com
About Sword Group SE
Sword Group has 1,700+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over five continents to accompany you in the growth of our organization in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, SWORD has since 2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT and business project management.
With SWORD you have the guarantee of strong, close and qualified local commitment, the aim of which is to optimize your processes and data.
Above all, our ambition is to build sustainably and foster the loyalty of our staff, our clients and our partners by building on our values and our enthusiasm to accompany you throughout your projects.
The Group's performance enables us to invest in the R&D projects that contribute to our positioning and our differentiation on niche markets.
Thanks to its recognized competences in over 20 countries, SWORD benefits from the trust of prestigious references such as: Admiral, Barclays Bank, BMW, the European Union, the National Patent and Trademark Offices, Lombard, Orange, the United Nations Organisation etc.
Consulting and IT Services: SWORD commits for the most part to fixed-price contracts and operates with a network of competence centres (business units) in different specialized fields: Geographic Information Systems, ECM/EDM, corporate search engines, digital marketing, CRM, portals and corporate social networks, Data and Business Intelligence. Web and Mobile development, infrastructure and cloud, cyber security, performance and applications optimisation, desktop publishing and intellectual property.
Software: SWORD develops on demand product lines in the Risk and Compliance sectors (SWORD Active Risk and SWORD Achiever), Intellectual Property (SWORD Intellect), Health (SWORD Orizon), Desktop Publishing (SWORD Kami), Predictive Analysis (SWORD Insight) and Asset Finance (SWORD Apak).
To find out more about our expertise, visit: www.sword-group.com
