Global Baggage Scanners Market (2016-2024)- Research Nester
Baggage Scanners Market By Application (Defense & Security, Metal Detection, Windows, Explosive Detection, Government Application) By End Users (Airports, Railway Stations, Educational Institutes, Border Checkpoints, Public Sectors, Others)
Market Size & Forecast
Global Baggage Scanners Market is expected to flourish at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Factors such as rising terrorism activities all over the world, development of new airports, railways stations and up gradation of existing airports and railway stations are expected to escalate the growth of global baggage scanners market during the forecast period.
In terms of region, global baggage scanners market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America region dominating the global market of baggage scanners owing to the strict rule & regulations for the sake of peoples safety at the airports, railway stations and other public places. Further, North America is expected to behold this positive growth during the forecast period. In addition to this, Europe region is the second leading market for baggage scanners and is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period. Further, this growth of baggage scanners market in Europe region can be attributed to the factors such as rising air traffic on the airports and increasing number of passengers at the airports & railway stations.
Apart from this, market of baggage scanners in Asia Pacific region is growing at a tremendous pace and is projected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Growth of baggage scanners market in Asia Pacific region can be credit to factors such as rising tourism activities, rising terrorism threats and rising export & import activity in this region. In addition to this, China, India and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of baggage scanners in this region owing to factors such as rising number of airport and railway stations coupled with up gradation of existing airports and railway stations in these countries.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global baggage scanners market includes the following segments:
By Application
Defense & Security
Metal Detection
Explosive Detection
Government Application
By End Users
Airports
Railway Stations
Educational Institutes
Border Checkpoints
Public Sectors
Others
By Sorting System
Radio-Frequency Identification
Vacuum System
By Region
Global baggage scanners market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.
Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers & Challenges
Global baggage scanners market is primarily driven by the strict government rules and regulations for the sake of public safety at airport, railway stations coupled with rising awareness towards security at public places. Moreover, baggage scanners are very useful in those situations where security and safety are major concerns such as airports, border checkpoints and other. Such applications of baggage scanners for security reasons at these places are expected to bolster the growth of global baggage scanners market in near future.
Apart from this, increasing terrorism activities across the globe have fueled the need for security equipment in public places. Further, this rising concern for safety of people is expected to drive the growth of global baggage scanners market during the forecast period. Moreover, factors such as rising number of passengers at airports and railway stations coupled with growing number of international travellers are envisioned to drive the growth of baggage scanners market at remarkable pace during the forecast period.
However, high installation cost is a major factor which is hampering the growth of global baggage scanners market. Moreover, poor passenger travel growth rate is also dampening the growth of baggage scanners market.
Key Players
Astrophysics Inc.
Company Overview
Key Product Offerings
Business Strategy
SWOT Analysis
Financial
Ammeraal Beltech
DAIFUKU LOGAN
G&S Airport Conveyor
Beumer Group
Detectorall Co. Ltd.
Kapri Corp.
Shanghai Eastimage Equipment Co. Ltd.
Pteris Global
Automated Technology Group Ltd.
