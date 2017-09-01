News By Tag
Weekly Digest - Analyzing the GDP numbers
Decimal Point Analytics has released the weekly digest on 1st September
In this article, Decimal point has analyzed the recently released GDP numbers for Q1 FY18. It offers a concise analysis of the expenditure breakdown and it points out that we might be looking at a below 5% GDP growth for the next few quarters, unless capital formation picks up at private sector in the right earnest.
About Decimal Point Analytics
Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research & analytics company incorporated in 2003 with headquarters at Mumbai. It is an independent, management owned company, which provides actionable analytics to financial services companies. It offers customized solutions to investment management businesses that address specific challenges. It enables these customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Big Data.
Decimal Point Analytics has presence across 4 global locations including the United States, UK and India.
Visit the website at www.decimalpointanalytics.com.
