Delhi Consumer Commission issues notice to Universal Buildwell
The Delhi Consumer Commission on a plea of a Gurgaon resident, Ajay Jangeed, has issued notice to Universal Buildwell for their failure to carry out construction of their 'Universal Aura' project in Gurgaon
The State Commission was furious at the builder and said that such cases have now become very common and it is a practice by the builders to fleece homebuyers of their money and spend it on the whims and fancies of their Directors who are no longer concerned with the completion of the projects.
The case was filed by Advocate Ashwini Kumar, who said, "Builders like Universal Buildwell are adopting wrong practices and policies and most of these builders are not even scared of going to jail for their wrongful conduct. It is imperative to take strict measures against such builders who tend to take the buyers for a ride. There are numerous cases of builders cheating the naïve and innocent buyers of their hard earned money. Thousands of cases go unheard and numerable builders get away with unethical practices because of lack of stricter punishments."
About Universal Buildwell:
Universal Buildwell Private Limited was registered at Registrar of Companies Delhi on 10 September, 2004 and is categorised as Company limited by Shares and a Non-govt company.
Universal Buildwell Private Limited's Corporate Identification Number (CIN) is U45201DL2004PTC128962 and Registration Number is 128962.
Universal Buildwell Private Limited registered address on file is 102, ANTRIKSH BHAWAN 22, K.G. MARG, CONNAUGHT PLACE NEW DELHI DL 110001 IN, New Delhi - 110001, Delhi, India.
Universal Buildwell Private Limited currently have 4 Active Directors / Partners: Raman Puri (https://corporatedir.com/
Universal Buildwell Private Limited is involved in Construction Activity and currently company is in Active Status.
About Ashwini Kumar Advocate:
He is a practicing advocate, enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi since 2010. He has completed his Master of Laws from Fordham University School of Law, New York, and his Bachelor of Laws from I.L.S Law College, Pune. He is also a New York qualified attorney. Mr. Kumar has played a critical role in trying to bring a change in various matters concerning consumer welfare, environment, and animal welfare. Apart from that he is a civil lawyer who practices before the Delhi High Court and District Courts of Delhi and Gurgaon.
For media queries please reach out to:
Niti Mahendru: 9871017397
Kislaya Rishiraj: 9711565809
To speak directly with the advocate:
Ashwini Kumar: 9811112671
Niti Mahendru
***@scrollmantra.com
