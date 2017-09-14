 
Ugandan energy minister Irene Muloni leads a strong line-up of women at Future Energy Uganda

Women in power is a strong theme for Future Energy Uganda's opening session on 13 September featuring a high-level line-up including the Minister of Energy and Minerals Development, Irene Muloni, and three leading ladies in the power sector
 
 
"Women play critical roles throughout the energy sector”
KAMPALA, Uganda - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Women in power is a strong theme for the upcoming Future Energy Uganda's opening session on 13 September which features a high-level line-up including the Minister of Energy and Minerals Development, Irene Muloni, and three leading ladies in the region's energy sector from Power Africa, Siemens and a former Ugandan finance minister.

Future Energy Uganda is slated to be THE meeting platform this year for project developers, finance houses and multilateral investors, construction and planning companies as well as technology providers from Uganda, the region and from the rest of the world. The conference will demonstrate the proactive nature of Uganda to increase access to affordable power and support a growing middle class.

Day 1, opening session programme, 13 September, 09h00
Theme: Access to Power by 2030 Roadmap

Chairperson and welcome address
Simon D'Ujanga, Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development, Republic of Uganda

• 09:20 - 09:40
Keynote presentation: The role of energy in enabling Uganda to attain middle class status
Irene Nafuna Muloni, Minister of Energy and Minerals Development, Republic of Uganda

• 09:40 - 10:00
Official opening address by the Prime Minister: Laying out government policy and support
Ruhakana Rugunda, Prime Minister, Republic of Uganda

• 10:00 - 10:45
Attracting business opportunities and investment in the energy sector
- Maria Kiwana Kiwanuka, Senior Adviser to the President of Uganda and Former Minister of Finance, Republic of Uganda
- Sabine Dall'Omo, CEO, Siemens, Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa
- Kate Steel, Energy Director, Power Africa, USA

Women in African Power
"Women play critical roles throughout the energy sector," says Andrew Herscowitz, Power Africa Coordinator, "as policy makers within national and regional governments and institutions,​as executives of private sector companies​, as entrepreneurs engaged in energy enterprises,​ as managers within power sector utilities​,​ as employees of generation plants and transmission and distribution systems​, ​​​​​and finally as customers of electricity services. For this reason, Power Africa has brought hundreds of ​​women​ from each of these areas together through our 'Women in African Power' group to find new business opportunities and to exchange ideas."

Power Africa's Women in African Power Network aims to elevate the presence and participation of women in Africa's energy sector.  The network connects women leaders and emerging leaders to a community of professionals dedicated to supporting women's advancement in the energy sector.  Participants enjoy access to business and job opportunities, events and speaking engagements, and shared knowledge and learning events.

"In Uganda, Siemens' primary goal is to assist the government to increase national power generating capacities and to connect the local population to the power grids. A reliable and extensive power supply system is the fundamental prerequisite for sustainable development, economic growth and job creation" – this is according to Sabine Dall'Omo, CEO, Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa. Siemens is in the process of establishing a permanent office in Uganda to serve as a base for long term collaboration with Ugandan public and private entities.

Industry support
Siemens is this year's diamond sponsor for Future Energy Uganda, an indication of the widespread support the event is enjoying from the industry. Lucy Electric are platinum sponsors while Conlong and Eskom South Africa are silver sponsors. Bronze sponsors are African Trade Insurance Agency and Gilkes while Clarke Energy, Netral and Norwegian Energy Partners are strategic partners for Future Energy Uganda.

Leading energy platforms
Future Energy Uganda is organised by Spintelligent, a multi-award-winning Cape Town-based exhibition and conference producer across the continent in the infrastructure, real estate, energy, mining, agriculture and education sectors. Other well-known events by Spintelligent include African Utility Week, Future Energy East Africa (formerly EAPIC), Future Energy Nigeria (formerly WAPIC), Future Energy Central Africa (formerly iPAD Cameroon), Agritech Expo Zambia, Kenya Mining Forum, Nigeria Mining Week, DRC Mining Week and EduWeek. Spintelligent is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group.

Future Energy Uganda dates and location:
Strategic conference: 13-14 September 2017
Venue: Serena Hotel, Kampala

Websites: http://www.future-energy-uganda.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FutureEnergyHub
Linkedin: FutureEnergyAfrica

Contact:
Senior communications manager:  Annemarie Roodbol
Telephone:  +27 21 700 3558
Email:  annemarie.roodbol@spintelligent.com

Media Contact
Future Energy Uganda
+27217003500
annemarie.roodbol@spintelligent.com
