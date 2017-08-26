News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
European ICU Sedation Drugs Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021) – Daedal Research
The analysis of the European ICU sedation drugs market includes the market by value and by segments.
Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall the Europe ICU sedation drugs market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
Aspen Pharmacare, Perrigo, Orion Corporation and Primex Pharmaceuticals are some of the key players operating in the Europe ICU sedation drugs market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.
Company Coverage
Aspen Pharmacare
Perrigo
Orion Corporation
Primex Pharmaceuticals
Executive Summary
Sedation is described as the action of reducing apprehension, stress, irritability or excitement by administration of a sedative agent or drug. A sedative is a medication that commonly induces into nervous system to calm and to relax. Significantly, sedation is utilized as a part of minor surgeries like dentistry, some corrective surgeries or to deal with high tension patients. Sedation is accomplished along a continuum of sedation levels: minimal sedation, moderate sedation, deep sedation and general anesthesia.
The pathway by which a medicine or liquid is entered into the body is called as route of administration. Sedatives are administered through various medium namely; inhalation, tablets, injections, or Intravenous (IVs). Commonly used route of administration are Intravenous (IVs) and Inhalation.
An intravenous route used a venipuncture as a means of injecting central nervous system depressants into the bloodstream. The major intravenous anesthetic drugs are: Remifentanil, Midazolam, Propofol and Dexmedetomidine
An inhalational sedation uses inhalable route of administration, through an anesthesia mask, laryngeal mask airway or tracheal tube connected to an anesthetic and an anesthetic delivery system like AnaConDa and Mirus. The major inhalational sedation or anesthetic agents that uses inhalable route of administration are: Sevoflurane, Isoflurane and Desflurane.
The Europe ICU sedation drugs market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The Europe ICU sedation drugs market is supported by various growth drivers, rising geriatric population, adoption of sedentary lifestyle, increasing number of surgeries, increasing healthcare expenditure, etc. Some challenges that hinder the growth are adverse effects of sedative drugs, lack of trained healthcare providers and environmental issues, etc.
List of Figures:
Figure 1: Continuum of Sedation Levels
Figure 2: ICU Sedation Drugs Routes of Administration
Figure 3: Europe ICU Sedation Drugs Market by Value; 2013-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 4: Europe ICU Sedation Drugs Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Million)
Figure 5: Europe ICU Sedation Drugs Market by Segment; 2016-2017
Figure 6: Europe Propofol ICU Sedation Drug Market by Value; 2013-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 7: Europe Dexmedetomidine ICU Sedation Drugs Market by Value; 2013-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 8: Europe Midazolam ICU Sedation Drugs Market by Value; 2013-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 9: Europe Remifentanil ICU Sedation Drugs Market by Value; 2013-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 10: Europe ICU Sedation Device Market by AnaConDa Device Volume; 2012-2016 (Thousand)
Figure 11: Europe ICU Sedation Device Market by AnaConDa Device Volume; 2017-2021 (Thousand)
Figure 12: Europe ICU Sedation Device Market by AnaConDa Device Value; 2012-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 13: Europe ICU Sedation Device Market by AnaConDa Device Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Million)
Figure 14: Europe Geriatric Population; 2012-2016 (Million)
Figure 15: Europe Urban Population; 2012-2016 (Million)
Figure 16: Europe Health expenditure per capita; 2012-2015 (US$)
Figure 17: Aspen Pharmacare Revenue; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 18: Aspen Pharmacare Revenue by Segments; 2016
Figure 19: Perrigo Net Sales; 2012-2016 (US$ Billon)
Figure 20: Perrigo Net Sales by Segments; 2016
Figure 21: Perrigo Net Sales by Region; 2016
Figure 22: Orion Corporation Net Sales; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 23: Orion Corporation Net Sales by Segments; 2016
Figure 24: Orion Corporation Net Sales by Region; 2016
Table 1: Europe ICU Sedation Drugs Market Players Financial Comparison; 2016 (US$ Billion)
Table 2: ICU Sedation Drugs Market Players Product Overview
For further details, kindly visit :
http://www.daedal-
Rajeev Kumar
(Business Development Manager)
Address: 36 SFS Flats
Paschim Vihar
New Delhi-110063
Mobile: +91-9811715635
Tel: +91-120-4553017
Mail ID - info@daedal-
Contact
Rajeev Kumar
+91-9811715635
info@daedal-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse