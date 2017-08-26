News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Value Based Pharmaceutical Pricing – Is it Affordable?
SMI REPORTS: Grifols address key issues surrounding pharmaceutical pricing at 23rd annual industry summit
Mercedes has over 20 years of extensive experience in pricing and market access, and has previously been responsible for building the Pricing & Market Access global team at Almirall. With a consulting background that includes roles at Booz Allen and The Wilkerson Group (IBM Consulting), Mercedes has helped clients develop and execute market access strategies at local and international levels. In her current role at Grifols, Mercedes is Director of International Market Access.
Drawing on her in-depth experience of market assessment, forecasting, identification and evaluation of licensing opportunities, her address at Pharmaceutical Pricing and Market Access 2017 will discuss key industry challenges and address questions such as: Will originators stand their ground or "give in" to biosimilars?
Other notable highlights on the agenda for Pricing & Reimbursement 2017 will include:
Expert guidance on integrating real-world data into pricing from Barbara Jaszewski, VP Global Pricing and Market Access, Lundbeck Denmark.
Insight into collaborating with payers to achieve market access from Fabrizio Zucca, Director Patient Access, Sobi.
A keynote from Finn Ziegler, Director, Global Patient Access, Leo Pharma, that will explain how to optimise the process of integrating patient engagement from development to reimbursement.
SMi's 23rd annual conference on Pharmaceutical Pricing & Market Access will take place on 11th & 12th October at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum in London, UK.
Further details are available online at https://www.smi-
--- END ---
Contact Information:
For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk
For all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse