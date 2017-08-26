News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pair of Historic Healeys at The Goodwood Revival
Denis Welch Motorsport previews the Goodwood Revival - one of the world's premier historic motorsport events
Karsten Le Blanc and Christiaen van Lanshott will drive their Healey 3000, DD 300 in the Kinrara Trophy race on the Friday night. This race will feature a variety of pre 63 GT cars such as Jaguar E-Type's and AC Cobra's. DD 300 has a long history of competition being an original BMC Works car as well as many years of racing by John Chatham. Denis Welch Motorsport have been looking after the car for a number of years now and continue to develop the car.
Karsten will also drive his Healey 100S in the Freddie March Memorial Trophy race on the Saturday. Only 55 100S models were made and are a rare and very sought after car today. Few compete on the track now so it will be a great opportunity for spectators to see such an important car being driven as it was designed to be. Karsten will compete against other 50's sports cars such as Jaguar C-Type's and Aston Martin DB3's.
Both cars will be fully supported by Denis Welch Motorsport during the weekend. As usual the event will carry a vintage dress theme so the team will have to dig out their white mechanics overalls and flat caps to look the part.
A full race report and photographs will be available on the Big Healey website at www.bighealey.co.uk
Contact
Mark Gibson
***@bighealey.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse