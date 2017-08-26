Global Biosensors Market Opportunity, Forecast, Trends and Segmentation

Reliability and multiple-functionality of bio-sensing product is providing addressable market for biosensors.

Healthcare is the biggest and outstanding sector in terms of revenue share for the global biosensor market. Innovative technology in bioscience and medical industry is generating lucrative business opportunities for biosensor across the globe. With the application of point of care (POC) biosensor systems, real-time health monitoring facilities and quality patient care can be delivered mainly in chronic health conditions of patients. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate due to rising geriatric population in countries such as China and Japan. Huge investment in improving medical facilities and healthcare infrastructure by government is expected to boost the growth of Asia-Pacific biosensors market. Wearable's have promising future on the back of advancement in biosensors. More than 100 start ups are venturing into enabling the platforms for wearable. Wearable's have potential to improve in health condition and continuous monitoring in chronic health conditions

The global biosensors market is segmented on the following basis:
o Wearable Biosensors
o Non-wearable Biosensors
o Electrochemical
o Piezoelectric Biosensors
o Optical Biosensors
o Thermal Biosensors
o Others (Nano-mechanical, etc)
o Medical Testing
o Food & Beverage Toxicity Testing
o Environment Monitoring
o Bioreactor Testing
o Agriculture Testing
o Healthcare Sector
o Defense Sector
o Food & Beverages Industry
o Agriculture Sector
o North America (U.S. & Canada)
o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & Rest of Latin America)
o Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden & RoE)
o Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia)
o Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, RoMEA)
o Rest of World

The report contains detailed overview of the global biosensors market in terms of market segmentation by component type and by application type. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis.

This market report also provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global biosensors market which includes profiling of companies Medtronic Inc., Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Innovative Biosensors Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the global biosensors market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.