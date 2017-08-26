News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Simple Steps to Creating an Amazing Video Marketing Strategy on Social!
Today, if any business chooses not to create video content for its social media, it is simply ignoring one of the biggest opportunity for marketing.
Then there are staggering stats like 800 million hours of video is being played on Facebook every day.
When you talk about social media, the most relevant content type is video now on every platform, whether it's LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and even on Instagram which was primarily an image sharing social media platform.
Now is the time that you start investing in social media video marketing content because as the writing on the wall is pretty clear if you are too late, your competitors will be able to steer your customers from you using online videos.
But you don't have to worry about it, as we are going to share four ways you can use videos in your marketing strategy.
Use videos for employer branding:
Many use videos on social media to share "behind the veil" side of their company. This has worked especially well "boring industries" like construction and accountancy firms who have used videos on social media to showcase how great their company culture is.
You can now use Facebook Live as well to share inside look of your company and talk to your customers in real time. This is a great way to incorporate videos in your online marketing strategy and help gain more eyes and engagement on social media.
Here's a really great example of an employer branding video by KPMG:
Add them in your conversion funnel:
With videos, you can enjoy awesome organic reach. This is why many marketers are adding them into their social media advertising campaigns. Here's the thing, customers are tired of seeing generic ads that lead them to landing pages etc. With videos, you can easily get more leads as compared to a long page of text, videos are engaging, full of visuals and appeals to our natural tendency towards moving things.
Whether you are promoting your webinar, trying to more people to visit your e-commerce store online or want to collect leads for a service, use videos in your campaigns.
Addendum: When using videos for social media campaigns, add call to action in the end of the video. On YouTube, you can use the annotation to make clickable icons appear to drive traffic to any website or landing page.
The perfect customer service tool:
Another great way you can use videos in your social media marketing is by creating them for customer service. By incorporating them into your customer support plans, you
While your customers must be working on drab FAQs pages, you can use live action videos to answer any question your customers have. Not only will this help in resolving customer issues but also adds a personal touch to your online presence.
You can post these videos on Facebook comment threads, upload them directly on your timeline or even send them directly to customers asking you questions on Facebook Messenger.
Create how-to videos!
How-to videos rock if you have a complicated service of the product. Companies invest a great deal of money in creating videos that show their customers how to use their products.
Visual content explains things better, more efficiently and passes information seamlessly. That is why brands like to invest time and money in creating videos that explain how their products can be used, fixed if they are not working and answer the most frequently asked questions.
Fact of the matter is that videos are ruling social media. Not only do they get great organic reach online but are also well received by your users. If you are still unclear how to integrate videos in your social media strategy, give us a call and let's figure it out together.
Resource By : http://motioncue.com/
Media Contact
MotionCue
Motion Cue
347 474 0192
***@motioncue.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse