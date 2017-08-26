News By Tag
IELTS training in Nagercoil with crash course offered by Angel IELTS Academy
Angel IELTS Academy is one of the best IELTS training institutes in Nagercoil. Now pursue your dreams to go abroad with full confidence.
IELTS,International English Language Testing System is an examination taken by candidates who apply for a visa to countries like USA,Canada,UK,Australia etc.Depending upon the type of visa,the exam module varies General module is needed for the people who apply for a PR or who go for technical jobs.Academic module generally fits for medical professionals and the people going for higher studies.
Angel IELTS Academy Provides the course for 60 hours or two months.whichever the candidate can accommodate himself or herself in.It pays individual attention to every candidate.Henceforth,he is able to correct his own errors and develop his proficiency in English to a higher level.
Recently, the Academy has launched a new project ,the crash course. Owing to it ,the candidates experience the same atmosphere of an examination hall. Each day, they take a mock test similar to the one they face on the day of the exam.Thus,it eases them to be stress-free about the exam. The crash course is offered for 10 days prior to the examination date for every candidate.
Visit http://www.angelielts.com for details
