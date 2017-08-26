 
Lexcarts Launches its Mobile app For iOS as well as Android Users to Consult & Hire Lawyers Online

Get Instant Legal Help from 5000+ Lawyers Registered at Lexcarts. Just Download the Android or iOS app and consult your perfect suitable Lawyer.
 
 
JAIPUR, India - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Lexcarts, the legal network and Online lawyer search platform that is decoding workplace happiness, today announced the launch of their first mobile app, available for iOS as well as Android.

Lexcarts is one stop solution for all your legal problems. Find best lawyers online across India with easy search platform. Reach your right lawyer easily through call or e-mail.Easy search platform with over 5000+ lawyers registered at Lexcarts.

Lexcarts helps peopleto find lawyers online in India as per the requirements of their legal case or issue.  With the app, users will be able to discover even more about lawyers, the search for right lawyers comes with ease and in handy manner. The app is built keeping in view, the requirements of the user and filter search optimizes and caters the specific requirement of the client looking for lawyer.

Lexcarts App Features:

·         Search lawyers near you

·         Filter search by practice area & location

·         See details of lawyers

·         Hire lawyer based on user reviews & rating

·         Find experienced lawyers on your  legal issue

·         Reduces your pain of finding right lawyer

About Lexcarts:

Lexcarts is a technology based lawyer search platform is based in Jaipur, India and founded in January 2016. Lexcarts brings you easy access to find lawyers online for your legal problem and also one can hire or consult lawyers. At Lexcarts one can find expert lawyers on various legal issues who can give you best legal advice for your case.

You can find experience lawyers to advise on various legal matters ranging from corporate legal matters, Tax matters whether direct tax or GST, Family cases such as Child Custody, Child Support or Joint Custody, Property matters, Inheritance, Gift Deeds etc., Check Bounce, Bails & Bonds, Debt Recovery & other Settlements,     Criminal charges & Criminal Defense, Immigration, Citizenship, Visas or Deportation, Real Estate, Delay in Possession, Tenant Disputes etc. and Labor & Employment Disputes, Employee Rights or Wrongful Termination and several other legal issues.

All your legal nitty-gritties have one stop solution at Lexcarts. This app helps you find best lawyer from its lawyer's directory for your legal issue/case.

Visit: https://www.lexcarts.com/

Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lexcarts

iOS App: https://itunes.apple.com/app/lexcarts/id1275909426

Contact
Lexcarts
Arvind Singh
***@lexcarts.com
