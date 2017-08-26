News By Tag
O'nitaa Unveils New, Exhilarating Collection of Asian Designer Clothing
Multi-designer Asian apparel retail store is ready with a brand new collection of on-trend designer clothing to help customers look their stylish best on all occasions.
Lovers of designer Asian clothes in the UK are in for a treat – London based multi-designer retail store, O'nitaa, recently announced the arrival of fresh new apparel stocks that include celebrity inspired ensembles, on-trend casual wear, plus-sized fashion and bridal wear designed by credible designers in the Indian sub-continent.
Speaking at an event, the retail store's representative revealed, "The wedding and festival season is about to begin and we are fully prepared to assist customers who wish to look their stylish best with designer Asian clothes in the UK. From exclusive salwarkameez suits, anarkali suits and Indo-Western fusion wear to casual kurtis, kurtas and shrugs, we offer a spectacular apparel collection for clients who love to stay connected with their cultural heritage yet retain their individual identities. As always, we try to showcase the beauty of ancient Indian craft traditions while offering outfits that incorporate new glamorous embellishments and modern motifs. We are confident customers will appreciate our sincere efforts to offer the best of both worlds."
O'nitaa's latest collection of designer Asian clothes includes everything from timeless classics to exciting outfits with a modern twist. Even after being distinct and stylish, each garment has impeccable wear ability and comes with high-quality stitching. O'nitaa has always been offering clothing in a wide range of luxurious fabrics such as silks, net, georgette and satin – the highlight this season is the choice of colors that range from vibrant to subtle. Whether you're looking for a bright pink- orange salwar suit or a mint green lehenga, you will find it in O'nitaa's collection. Their versatile saree collection is the talk of the town and you can explore the vast range either in-store or online at its website. From a heavily embroidered white saree and minimalist coral net saree to an ultra-feminine silk peaches and cream saree, O'nitaa'ssaree collection will leave you breathless.
If you want to look like a diva at a wedding, just check out O'nitaa's striking collection of Asian bridal dresses in the UK that are enriched with fine fabrics, exquisite embellishments and vibrant colors. Speaking in this regard, the store's representative said," We offer a carefully curated collection of Asian bridal dresses in the UK keeping in mind the requirements of the modern Indian woman. Our collection includes traditional lehenga ensembles featuring intricate craftsmanship and classic colors as well as modern gown style lehenga ensembles, printed sets and lehengas with contemporary tops that will make heads turn at any wedding related event. We understand the dilemmas of would-be brides and hence offer one-on-one style consultations from expert stylists to help them make the right choice. We offer exclusive made-to-order services so customers can purchase a bespoke bridal dress that satisfies all requirements."
In addition to women's and men's apparel collections, O'nitaa also offers an extensive range of accessories including jewelry, bags and footwear. Its fashion jewelry collection includes many eye-catching pieces such as maang tikkas, bangles, bracelets, earrings, rings and statement necklaces. The multi-designer retail store, located in London's fashionable Marylebone district features creations by reputed designers such as AnjanaBhargav, Mansi Malhotra, RanaNoman, JyotiSachdevIyer and SaharAtif among others. For more information and online shopping, visit www.onitaa.co.uk.
About: O'nitaa is an internationally reputed supplier of quality Asian clothing including couture, designer wear, plus-size fashion, Indo-Western apparel and ready-to-wear collections sourced from talented designers in the Indian sub-continent. The company offers made to measure services for its couture collection that can be purchased from its flagship multi-designer retail store in London's Marylebone district.
