News By Tag
* ACEX
* ACEX Group
* Bsss
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cargo Traffic from Turkey Grows due to Ease of Customs Requirements
ACEX member in Novorossiysk received a high-profile customer after they won a tender for Castrol oil supply for the famous British Petroleum.
"Cargo traffic from Turkey has substantially increased since the customs' office has loosened its grip", Denis Bobrakov, business development director at BSSS says. "The compulsory inspection has been cancelled and it affects the development of cargo traffic in a positive way".
AIRON Logistics that represents Turkey with headquarters in Istanbul joined ACEX in June. "In the current favorable conditions a new member can be beneficial for both parties", Denis Bobrakov says.
"Novorossiysk is favorably located for import and export from/to Turkey; there are a lot of requests for cargo transportation from Turkey to Russia nowadays. AIRON is of great interest for import from Turkey to Russia".
Details at http://acexgroup.net/
ACEX Group Press Center
pr@acex.net
Contact
ACEX Group Press Center
pr@acex.net
***@acex.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse