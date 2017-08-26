News By Tag
New Brother DTG GTX Printer Offers Faster, One-Pass Printing Capabilities
New GTX with accelerated next generation print heads, resulting in high quality prints at production level speeds
Notable features such as a colour preview screen eliminates the need for a computer to verify ready-to-print designs. The new GTX also comes with impressive self-maintenance features meaning users no longer need to manually unclog nozzles thanks to the new white ink circulation system, which keeps white ink in suspension and a wet capping station that stops ink drying on the bottom of the nozzle plate.
Brother has also released Graphics Lab; a new proprietary printing software that comes with the GTX which will be available for both Mac and PC operating systems, the program together with the GTX print driver reduces the need for the user to be proficient in supplementary graphic and image editing software, allowing users to import artwork, add text, rotate/size/
Offering a generous 16" x 21" maximum print area with height adjustable and replaceable platen makes the GTX one of the most versatile garment printers on the market. As with earlier models, Brother has created the GTX print heads to have a large print head-to-substrate gap that makes it easier than ever before to print over fabrics such as seams, pockets and zippers. In addition to shirts, the GTX can be used to decorate a variety of headwear, shoes, tote bags and bulky apparel such as hoodies and jackets.
Greg Benardos, Brother National Channel Manager – DTG said "The technology and reliability of these models stem from our success with previous GT series and our extensive range of consumer and commercial printers. Brothers' experience in printing technology is merged with our experience in commercial development by manufacturing the printer, print heads, ink, and software development, to insure a fully integrated system This ability to produce a product with all critical components designed and manufactured by Brother makes the GTX our finest digital garment printer line yet."
This new and improved model allows for a fast-tracked workflow, meaning users experience less downtime, whether the GTX is used as a single printing machine, or part of a production line. The print head contains approximately 3 times the number of nozzles than its previous print heads, a huge improvement over previous print heads, which means resolutions of 1200 x 1200 dpi can be printed in a single pass, resulting in high quality results in a fraction of the time.
To further increase speeds and efficiency, the GTX stacks the white print head behind the CMYK so there is only need for one pass-through on dark fabrics
Brother DTG has also released a new ink formulation with the GTX printer. Innobella TextileTM water based pigment inks have a larger colour gamut than all previous models and are ECO-PASSPORT by Okeo-Tex®certified and CPSIA compliant.
For enquiries, email brotherDTG@brother.com.au
Availability, Warranty and Support
Vendor: Brother International (Aust) Pty Ltd
Warranty: one-year manufacturer warranty
Website: http://www.brotherdtg.com.au
Available: all authorised Brother DTG dealers (email brotherDTG@brother.com.au for further information)
Pricing (RRP): $27,499
About Brother International (Aust) Pty Ltd
With over 100 years in operation, Brother International is globally recognised as a brand synonymous with delivering product innovation and customer satisfaction. A specialist in its product lines, Brother is always 'At Your Side,' with its customer first approach in all aspects of business. Brother combines this customer satisfaction and its strong commitment to environmental conservation to manufacture innovative, reliable and practical products in the printing, sewing, imaging and labelling markets.
Brother International Australia was established in 1977 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries, which was founded in 1908 in Japan. With a head office located in Sydney and State offices nationally throughout Australia, Brother has grown from humble beginnings to a diversified multinational corporation.
About Brother Earth:
Brother has made a commitment to sustainability and making a positive difference to the environment. Brother Earth is a Brother initiative and aims to build a society that achieves sustainable development by taking responsibility and considering the environmental impact of all aspects of business operations. At Brother Earth, visitors can choose how funds are allocated and see how Brother is contributing to environmental sustainability on a global level. 'Click for the Earth' at www.BrotherEarth.com and Brother will contribute to an environmental conservation project on a consumer's behalf.
Contact
Nicole Watson
The Gap Agency
***@gapagency.com.au
