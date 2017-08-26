News By Tag
How to install Dell printer drivers on mac?
Dell is the reputed brand and have launched different products.People are using laptops,computers,mouses and other major hardware devices.The products are really satisfactory and known for giving best results.The printer that has been by it are quite enough to fulfill user requirements.But there are certain situations where individual will need immediate help.To get help in such situations,there is need to reach customer support team immediately.
There are number of issues that has been solved by Dell printer technical support team. Here, individual could see the solution of one:-
How may I install Dell printer driver on Mac?
Download and install printer driver
It is first required to download the dell printer from Support.Dell.com
Individual should now follow the installation wizard and should complete the driver installation
Add the network printer using IP address/hostname
Individual should choose the "Apple icon" that is at the top right corner
Tap the option of "System preferences"
Select the option of "Print and Fax"
There is need to select "+" icon below the printer pane to the left for opening the "Add printer" application
Choose IP on the top toolbar of the add printer below
There is need to set the following options:-
Protocol: do set up to Line Printer Daemon.
Address: should be set up to printer's IP address
Queue: …...blank
Name:it would be IP address of the printer,user may change it to Dell Printer or Dell Printer.
Location: this can be left blank. Commonly used to identify the physical location of the printer. For example: front office.
User need to press down arrow to show the full list of drivers,there is need to choose appropriate driver.
Tap " Add."
Required to add a USB user
Tap "Apple icon" which is at the upper left corner
Choose "System preferences"
There is need to select "+" and then "Default"
Select the printer and press "Add"
Individual may now select the printing options
Select the "File" option and then press " command+p"
Choose the correct print queue and then tap "Show details"
All print options will be available now and user should press "Print"
