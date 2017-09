How to install Dell printer drivers on mac?

End

Dell is the reputed brand and have launched different products.People are using laptops,computers,mouses and other major hardware devices.The products are really satisfactory and known for giving best results.The printer that has been by it are quite enough to fulfill user requirements.But there are certain situations where individual will need immediate help.To get help in such situations,there is need to reach customer support team immediately.It is first required to download the dell printer from Support.Dell.comIndividual should now follow the installation wizard and should complete the driver installationIndividual should choose the "Apple icon" that is at the top right cornerTap the option of "System preferences"Select the option of "Print and Fax"There is need to select "+" icon below the printer pane to the left for opening the "Add printer" applicationChoose IP on the top toolbar of the add printer belowThere is need to set the following options:-Protocol: do set up to Line Printer Daemon.Address: should be set up to printer's IP addressQueue: …...blankName:it would be IP address of the printer,user may change it to Dell Printer or Dell Printer.Location: this can be left blank. Commonly used to identify the physical location of the printer. For example: front office.User need to press down arrow to show the full list of drivers,there is need to choose appropriate driver.Tap " Add."Tap "Apple icon" which is at the upper left cornerChoose "System preferences"and then "Print and Fax"There is need to select "+" and then "Default"Select the printer and press "Add"Select the "File" option and then press " command+p"Choose the correct print queue and then tap "Show details"All print options will be available now and user should press "Print"